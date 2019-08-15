AAA collects supplies to help local students

MIAMI VALLEY — While no one is ready to think summer is over quite yet, the reality is that back-to-school time is here. In an effort to help local schools, AAA collected school supplies at all AAA locations, including its Retail and Car Care Centers in Dayton and Troy.

The campaign encourages AAA associates, members, and the public to donate new, unused school supplies. The local schools supported by the collection drive are chosen by AAA associates and include:

• Heywood Elementary, Troy

• Trotwood-Madison Local Schools, Trotwood

“AAA cares deeply about the communities in which we live and serve,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA senior specialist. “The school supply drive aims to ensure that students and teachers have what they need when they get to school, which takes pressure off children and families and gets the school year off to a great start.”

Provided photo Tricia Studebaker, (left) manager of the AAA Troy location, presents the donations from the AAA School Supply Drive to Maurice Sadler, principal of Heywood Elementary, Troy. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/08/web1_AAA-school-supplies.jpg Provided photo Tricia Studebaker, (left) manager of the AAA Troy location, presents the donations from the AAA School Supply Drive to Maurice Sadler, principal of Heywood Elementary, Troy.