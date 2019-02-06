Bradford class gives ‘souper’ presentation

BRADFORD — A Bradford Elementary School classroom celebrated the Super Bowl by holding their own “Souper Bowl” party this week.

Intervention Specialist Tina Schmitz hosted the party in her classroom, where students helped prepare meals for staff and family members before presenting on different kinds of soup and aspects of the Super Bowl.

“Each student learned different topics,” Schmitz said. “They had to prepare a presentation.”

“I learned about chicken noodle soup. Chicken noodle soup helps you when you are sick,” fifth grade student Destiny Clark said. Destiny Clark listed the ingredients of chicken noodle soup and talked about its history.

Fifth grade student Isaah Clark learned about the stadium where the Super Bowl LIII was played, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, as well as about the city of Atlanta.

“Mercedes-Benz stadium has 71,000 seats,” Isaah Clark said. “The stadium was opened in 2017. It cost $1.6 billion dollars to build.”

Student Ella Clack learned about chili, listing different types of ingredients and saying, “Chili soup started 1880 in San Antonio, Texas. In 1883, the World Fair in Chicago had chili soup.”

Student Lucas Lewis learned about potato soup and potatoes, saying, “Potato soup originated In South America. Potatoes are grown in late winter to early spring. People made potato soup when they did not have much food. The state in the United States that grows the most potatoes is Idaho.”

“I’m learning about the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl is the championship game between the NFL and AFL,” student Hunter Gaines said. Gaines went on to say that between 111-114 million people were expected to watch the Super Bowl last weekend and that it costs between $3,000-$5,000 for a ticket to the Super Bowl.

Student Kamryn Blackwell learned about the Los Angeles Rams, saying, “The best season for the Rams was 1999. They had 13 wins and 3 losses. The Rams have been in the Super Bowl four times, winning in the year 1999. They lost in 1979, 2001, and 2018.”

“I learned how footballs are made,” student Nate Young said during his presentation.“The NFL footballs are made at the Wilson plant in Ada, Ohio. Each football is made of cowhide. There are four pieces of leather in a football.”

Students also listed their favorite things about the Super Bowl, including the sport itself and getting to eat special Super Bowl snacks.

“My favorite thing about the Super Bowl is that it is always a competition. It is cool,” Destiny Clark said.

“My favorite thing about the Super Bowl is food and TV,” Clack said. “I really like the sandwiches and breadsticks.”

Students learn about soups, Super Bowl

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

