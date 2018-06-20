Library debuts tattoo-themed display

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library is currently featuring a first-of-its-kind display of local tattoo-related artwork, which will remain up through mid-July.

The displays show the artistic side of tattoos with numerous sketches, paintings, and photographs of finished tattoos.

Most of the artwork was created by Eric Baumann, who owns Extreme Tattoo, the oldest tattoo shop in Piqua, having been in the area for 22 years.

“There are some examples of his illustrations and tattoo designs,” Courtney Denning, marketing and programming coordinator of the Piqua Public Library, said. “He also does work on snowboards, helmets, and motorcycles.”

Denning said that this is the first time the library has featured tattoo-related artwork.

The display also shows the process of getting a tattoo — from the beginning sketches of the tattoo to the finished piece — as well as different pieces and tattooing utensils.

“Most of them are the progression of the artwork behind getting a tattoo,” Baumann said.

There are also framed paintings along with an airbrushed banner from Baumann with a painting of an airplane that won first place in a corporate challenge at U.S. Airways Express.

“It’s really nice to see the support. I’m really excited about that,” Baumann said.

The display of tattoo-related artwork may also help allay any apprehension toward tattoos and see them in a different light. “I think that it’s really going to open up people’s eyes,” Baumann said. “We’re here to provide a service, just like anybody else.”

A couple pieces that are personally meaningful to Baumann are also on display, including the first drawings that Baumann ever remembers creating. “I think it’s really neat that my mom still has those,” Baumann said.

The display is open in the Horace Rollin Gallery on the second floor of the Piqua Public Library, located at 116 High St. Other artwork is provided by Steve Smith and Dan Kendall.

Extreme Tattoo is currently located at 120 Water St., but Baumann is in the process of moving the studio to 118 N. Main St., the site of the former Illusions bar, which Baumann has been renovating.

Local artist’s work featured in gallery

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

