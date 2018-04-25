Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• BABY & ME LAPTIME: Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction through stories, songs, and playtime. Laptimes are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Make crafts and play games at 3 p.m. the Pleasant Hill Library, located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. After school snack is included. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• COFFEE CHAT: Coffee Chat with Ginger Godfrey will be from 2-4 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Enjoy an afternoon of Winan’s coffee, sweet treats and conversation as Hayner art instructor Ginger Godfrey creates a painting in the Bob Ross style. Reservations are required and can be made in person, or online at www.TroyHayner.org/Happenings. Cost for the event is $12 for those living outside the Troy City School District and $10 for those who pay Troy City School District property taxes and/or Friends of Hayner members.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: Kevin Wuebker, a pilot of a 445AW at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will offer a presentation at the Piqua Kiwanis luncheon at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host Darcy Burns with Buffalo Wild Wings at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate at the First Presbyterian Church community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• HAPPY HOUR: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with chips for $2 beginning at 6 p.m.

• MEET THE BEEKEEPER: Join others at 6:30 p.m. to Meet the Beekeeper at the Pleasant Hill Library. If you enjoy good food, a bountiful vegetable crop, and a colorful garden you can thank our most proficient pollinators, the honey bee. Come learn from Terry Lieberman- Smith, of the Ohio State Beekeepers Association, how you can ensure the future of this tiny insect, our silent partner in agriculture. The program is for adults and no registration is required. Call the library at 937.676.2731 for more information.

• BOOK SALE: Bradford Public Library’s annual book sale will held during regular library hours. All day Thursday and until noon Friday, participants can pay $1 for however many books you can place in a paper grocery bag. Library volunteers and staff librarians will man the book sale and if you have any overdues or lost books, for each canned good you bring in, they will deduct $1 for each. For more information, call (937) 448-2612.

Thursday

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• SENIORS: The Bradford area senior citizens will get together to play cards and board games from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Refreshments are provided.

• CAR PARTY: Children will enjoy a fun evening of listening to a book, eating light refreshments, playing bingo, making a craft, and building their own race tracks to race their cars from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each child will choose a car of their liking, play with it, and then take it home. Several door prizes will be available as well. All ages are welcome. No sign-ups are required.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St.

• SALAD LUNCHEON: Women of Westminster (WOW) is celebrating the 46th year of their annual salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, at a cost of $8. Members will again offer their signature hot chicken salad along with an array of vegetable and fruit salads. Music will be provided by 2-4-U. There will also be a limited number of flowering baskets for sale. All proceeds from the luncheon support missions and projects that focus on Piqua youth and families. The luncheon is in the lower dining room and an elevator is available.

• FRIENDS GROUP: The New Friends Group of Bradford Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Preparations are being made for a June Bus Trip to Cincinnati and other ventures. Call the library for additional information or president Carolyn Smith at (937) 448-2285.

• SHERWOOD MEETING: The city of Troy authorized a study for the Sherwood Shopping Centre area. The study focused on reinvestment and redevelopment opportunities for the Sherwood Shopping Centre and possibilities to help other property owners’ investment in their surrounding parcels. An initial public meeting was held Oct. 30. Another public meeting has been set to discuss the final study results from 6-7 p.m. at the former Back Door Smokehouse and Grille location in the Sherwood Shopping Centre, 934 N. Market St., Troy.

• TACO SALAD: Enjoy taco salad at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Take a step back in time and enjoy our totally ’80s movies series at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 We. Main St., Troy Join staff at 6 p.m. for “The Goonies,” which is rated PG. Arrive a little early for mini-trivia and popcorn will be provided. For adults and no registration is required. Additional movies in this series are scheduled for May 24. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CLASS LUNCH: The 1961 class of Piqua Central High School will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. Use the parking lot entrance. There is an elevator available. Spouses and significant others are welcome to attend. Reservations are not required, but there will be tables reserved for the class of 1961. Meals are $8.

• AFTER HOURS: The Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce and Miami Valley Centre Mall will have an After Hours from 5-7 p.m. at the mall. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided. Several VIP cakes from Cakes for a Cause will be auctioned at 6 p.m. Call the chamber for a reservation.

• ZUMBA: The Miami County YMCA will host a free Zumba class for the community from 10:15-11:30 a.m. at the Robinson Branch, Troy. Zumba combines low-intensity and high-intensity moves for an interval-style, calorie-burning dance fitness party. No need to register. For more information, contact Kaci Gessaman at 440-9622.

Friday

• ADOPTION FAIR: The Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will have a pet adoption fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come meet adoptable cats and dogs. Adopters will receive goodie bags, and people treats will be offered as well. Visit www.miamicountyohio.gov/shelter to see animals that are available for adoption at this time.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three- piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs available for $10.

• LUNCH ON THE LAWN: The Miami County Cattlemen’s Association will have its first Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Miami County Courthouse lawn, Troy. Meals will be $6 for sirloin sandwiches or $8 for rib eye sandwiches along with chips, cookie, pop or bottled water.

• RIBS: Barbecue ribs will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The meal includes ribs, two sides, salad and dessert for $8.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken, assorted sandwiches and sides from 5-8 p.m.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will have pizza night at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• DRUG DROP-OFF: The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office will be hosting a curbside drug drop-off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office, 2200 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. Staff requests those that are dropping off pills to please have them emptied from their containers and placed into plastic baggies. Liquids and sharps cannot be accepted. This is a good opportunity for residents to rid their households of old, expired, and unused medications in an environmentally safe way.

• GEM SHOW: The Miami County Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Miami County Fairgrounds Duke Lundgard Building, Troy. Admission is $2 for adults and children are free. Events will include gems in the making, rough stone demonstrations, displays, silent auctions, dealers and raffles. Food will be available.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• UKULELE CLUB: Ages 12 and up are invited to join the Ukulele Club from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All are invited to learn how to play basic chords and songs on the ukulele, and everyone is encouraged to bring their own instrument or share one of the library’s ukuleles.

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program at 2 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Bring your elementary school-age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• GARDENER BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a Junior-Gardener Badge program from 2-4 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• WILDFLOWER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Wildflower Walk program from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, east of Piqua. Join a park district naturalist and take a leisurely hike along the boardwalk to discover what spring wildflowers are in bloom. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• KARAOKE: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host karaoke at 7 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate at the Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SPAGHETTI: A spaghetti supper will be offered at the Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church, 210 N. Church St., Pleasant Hill. The menu is spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, breadsticks, desserts and drinks. Donations are being accepted and will be used to send youth to summer church camp. For more information, call the church at (937) 676-2802.

• SPAGHETTI: The Troy Fish & Game will have a spaghetti and meatball special at 6 p.m.

Sunday

• KITE FLY: The Troy Noon Optimist Club and The WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center will offer its annual Wings on Strings Kite Fly from noon to 3 p.m. at WACO Airfield, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Kids aged 15 and under who come out will be eligible to show off their kite-flying skills while competing for prizes in various categories. Kids of all ages and their parents are also invited to come out, bring picnic lunches, watch the competition and bring and fly their own non-competition kites. For kids without kites, a limited number of plastic kites will be available to assemble and fly. Museum tours will be offered and vintage aircraft and other historic items will be on display. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, May 6. Contact Troy Noon Optimist Tom Kennedy at (614) 554-3542, for more information.

• BIBLE STUDY: A non-denominational Bible study will be offered at 6 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. Sign-up is not required.

• 5K: The Miami County Park District will hold a 5K, trail run/walk at 9 a.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants are encouraged to step outdoors and onto the trail as part of a healthy lifestyle. The pre-registration fee is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Register online at AllianceRunning.com. Day of registration is $25. Visit MiamiCountyParks.com for more information.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is served from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, and is open to the public. Meals are $7 for adults and $3 for children under 10.

Monday

• STORY TIME: Meet at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a special monthly children’s story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special story time at Culvers, 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. This story time is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339.0502, Ext. 200, for more information. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 200, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog.

• OPTIMISTS: The Troy Noon Optimists meet at StoryPoint at noon.

• PIZZA BURGERS: Pizza burgers with chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• MEET THE AUTHOR: Come to the Troy-Miami County Publc Library at 6:30 p.m. to meet bestselling author John Scalzi as he introduces his newest book, “Head On: A Novel of the Near Future.” This recent release is the standalone follow-up to the critically acclaimed “Lock In.” No registration is required; a limited number of John Scalzi’s latest book will be available for purchase the night of event. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Tuesday

• SPRING STORY TIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. . Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee with us. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

May 2

• VETERANS BREAKFAST: The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will host John Weimer, executive director of Emergency & Trauma Services Director of Procedural and OB Services at Soin Medical Center Kettering Health Network, at its monthly breakfast at 9 a.m. Coffee and doughnuts will be available as participants hear about the new Kettering Health Network Hospital being built in Troy, a project being overseen by Weimer. The ‘67 Quilters will attend with quilts for veterans. There is an elevator available at the museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/

• SUPPORT GROUP: The Miami-Shelby Ostomy Support Group will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. The Ostomy Support Group’s meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month except January and July-September. The meeting will be held in the hospital lower level conference rooms. Programs provide information and support to ostomates and their families, and are beneficial to health care professionals as well. The program will be given by Caitlyn Mikula, Hollister Ostomy representative. For more information, contact Robin Medrano at 440-4706.

