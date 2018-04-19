Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• MILLS BROTHERS: “An Evening with the Mills Brothers” will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center. The performance will include John Mills, son of Donald Mills, and Elmer Hopper of Platters fame. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in Piqua at Appletree Gallery, the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Readmore’s Hallmark, and David Fair on the Square in Troy during regular business hours (cash or check only); or by credit card by calling the Johnston Farm at 773-2522. Tickets are $30 each or $25 for Johnston Farm Friends members and members of the Ohio History Connection.

• LECTURE SERIES: At 7 p.m., as part of the WACO Aviation Lecture Series, Daytonian Sue Hill Norrod and Col. Cassie B. Barlow USAF (ret.) will co-present “Saluting our Grandmas: Women of WWII.” These women co-authored a book by the same title, which was published in May 2017. There is no charge for the event and parking is free, although donations will be accepted to benefit WACO Historical Society. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. It will be held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• POETRY SERIES: In honor of poetry month, the winners of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s 2018 poetry competition will read their winning poetry. To learn more, call 339-0457 or go to troyhayner.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ALUMNI COMMITTEE: If you’d like to become a part of the Newton Alumni Committee, plan to join others at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center. Committee members will help prepare for Newton’s 137th annual Alumni Banquet to be held Saturday, May 12. The following classes will be honored: 1943, 1958, 1968, 1978, 1993, and 2018.

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s adult book club will meet at noon at the Dayton Metro Public Library to discuss “Life After Life,” by Kate Atkinson. Visit the library to pick up a copy today.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St. Blood pressure checks will be offered prior at 11 a.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate at the Knights of St. John community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TREE PLANTING: The Miami county Park District will hold a tree planting from 4-5:30 p.m. The location will be determined closer to the program date. Join park district staff in planting trees at one of the parks in honor of Earth Day. Pre-registration is required for this program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MEETING: The quarterly meeting of the Miami County LEPC will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy, in the basement conference room.

• LIBRARY LIBATIONS: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for Library Libations. Writer, Certified Cicerone, and National Book Critics Circle Member David Nilsen will lead this class on the brewing, tasting, and evaluation of beer. A beer tasting will be included, all attendees should be of legal drinking age. This program is free and registration is required. Registration is available online, at the library, or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ART: The Oakes-Beitman Public Library love’s art and it shows. Join staff at 6 p.m. for I ♥ Art. Motivate your child’s imagination and self-expression with this fun workshop. This program is for children of all ages. Class will be limited to 30 children. Register by calling (937) 676-2731.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority board meeting will be at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, (lower level conference room), and open to the public.

• SLOPPY JOE: Sloppy Joes and chips for $4 will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Friday

• PROGRAM: The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will bring Susan Talbot-Stanaway’s original presentation of “Breadlines to Assembly Lines, 1930-1949: Rosie, Heroines, and Ladies: Ohio Women” at 7 p.m. to the in the Piqua Public Library. The presentation is free and open to the public. Participants will travel through time and discover the roles of Ohio women surviving the Depression, World War II, supporting families and country. Talbot-Stanaway will entertain and enlighten guests with tales, posters and art that exemplify the era. Tickets are available at the front desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• RUMMAGE SALE: Franklin Masonic Lodge No. 14 will offer its first rummage sale from noon to 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 107 W. Main St., Troy. The lodge also is accepting donations of items to be sold at the rummage sale. Proceeds will be donated numerous charities through the lodge such as Special Olympics, Ohio Masonic Veteran Programs, Honor Flight and dictionaries for first graders. To donate or for additional information, call 903-1244.

• SPAGHETTI: Baked spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Meals are $8, starting at 6 p.m. Trivia begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) pork chop dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• RUMMAGE SALE: Franklin Masonic Lodge No. 14 will offer its first rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 107 W. Main St., Troy.

• SPAGHETTI: The First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, will offer and all-you-can-eat spaghetti supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. First UCC’s Relay for Life Team will be serving spaghetti, meatballs, marinara sauce, bread, salad bar, applesauce, desserts and beverages. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children 5-10 years old and children 4 and under are free. Carry-outs will be available. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 begins at 7 p.m.

• BREAKFAST: A an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be from 9-11 a.m. at Open Arms Church, 4075 S. Tipp-Cowlesville Road, Tipp City. Meals are $7 for adults, $3 for those 4-10 and free for children 3 and younger. For more information, call Heidy Grove at 451-2990. Proceeds will got toward a new driveway.

Sunday

• BIBLE STUDY: A non-denominational Bible study will be offered at 6 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. Sign-up is not required.

• HONEYSUCKLE REMOVAL: The Miami County Park District will hold an Earth Day honeysuckle removal program from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Celebrate Earth Day by spending a morning with park district staff removing one of Miami County’s most invasive plant species, honeysuckle. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “The Rites of Spring” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month, have fun learning, playing and singing with native flutes and tribal drums. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions and facilitate activity. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SCHOLARSHIP DINNER: Olivet Chapter No. 538 and Mt. Olivet Lodge No. 226 is having its fifth annual scholarship dinner at 4-6 p.m. at the Christiansburg Masonic Temple, 203 N. Main St. Proceeds will go to provide one scholarship to the fifth graduating senior from Graham High School and one from Miami East High School. Meals will be a free will offering.

• BREAKFAST: The public is invited to breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, serving from 8-11 a.m. The meal is $7 for adults, children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• BOOK CLUB: The “Sisters-n-Spirit” Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Come join the fun. Refreshments are always served and the group is pretty lively.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog.

• OPTIMISTS: The Troy Noon Optimists meet at StoryPoint at noon. city of Troy Project Manager Stan Kegley will speak.

• BOOK CLUB: Join others for a book discussion at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m.. Participants will be reading and discussing “What She Knew” by Gilly Macmillan. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month and reads a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate at the Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TENDERLOINS: Texas-size tenderloin sandwiches with fries will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• BUZZ ON BEES: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for The Buzz on Bees at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. If you enjoy good food, a bountiful vegetable crop, and a colorful garden, you can thank our most proficient pollinators, the honeybee. Come learn from Terry Lieberman-Smith, of the Ohio State Beekeepers Association, how you can ensure the future of this tiny insect, our silent partner in agriculture. The program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BOOK SALE: Bradford Public Library’s annual book sale will held during regular library hours. All day Thursday and until noon Friday, participants can pay $1 for however many books you can place in a paper grocery bag. Library volunteers and staff librarians will man the book sale and if you have any overdues or lost books, for each canned good you bring in, they will deduct $1 for each. For more information, call (937) 448-2612.

Tuesday

• SPRING FLING: Senior citizens of Union Township are asked to attend the Senior Spring Fling at 1 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton. The Milton-Union High School Show Choir Center Stage will be the featured entertainment. After their performance, participants will enjoy a dessert bar and play bingo. For more information, call 698-6036.

• TODDLER & ME STORY TIME: Focuses on early literacy skills while providing a fun, conducive environment for learning and social interaction at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will enjoy one-on-one time in a 30-minute music and movement-based story time. Activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. Toddler Story times are 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., or 6:30 p.m.

• PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: This 45-minute program for children ages 4-5 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library includes at the Troy-Miami County Public Library stories, fingerplays or puppets, and a craft. Offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

• SPRING STORY TIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• CONCERT: A Drawing Room Chamber Concert with Amanda Roberts and Friends will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy, in the ballroom. Roberts is making the hammered dulcimer a popular instrument in the Miami Valley. She recently won first place in the 2017 National Hammer Dulcimer Championship. She is sought after in local coffee shops as well as local universities and orchestras. Come early, this will free concert will fill up quickly.

• BOOK SIGNING: Tonya Lee Carrie will have a book signing for her book, “Courageous Finishers,” from 1-3 p.m. at Grace Christian Bookstore, Piqua.

• DINE TO DONATE: Rapid Fire Pizza, 2311 W. Main St., Troy, will donate 25 percent of the total bill from patrons that dine between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. to the Miami County Agricultural Society Junior Fair Board. Fliers can be presented on the customer’s cell phone at www.miamicountyohiofair.com or can be picked up at the secretary’s office at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• CHAT & CHEW: Don’t know what to read next? Or maybe you can’t wait to share a book you just read? Come enjoy an open book discussion; chat about books and chew on a yummy snack at 6 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill library. Participants will be eating, drinking, sharing, and inspiring each other’s next book choice. For more information, call the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at (937) 676-2731.

Wednesday

• BABY & ME LAPTIME: Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction through stories, songs, and playtime. Laptimes are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Make crafts and play games at 3 p.m. the Pleasant Hill Library, located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. After school snack is included. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• COFFEE CHAT: Coffee Chat with Ginger Godfrey will be from 2-4 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Enjoy an afternoon of Winan’s coffee, sweet treats and conversation as Hayner art instructor Ginger Godfrey creates a painting in the Bob Ross style. Reservations are required and can be made in person, or online at www.TroyHayner.org/Happenings. Cost for the event is $12 for those living outside the Troy City School District and $10 for those who pay Troy City School District property taxes and/or Friends of Hayner members.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: Kevin Wuebker, a pilot of a 445AW at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will offer a presentation at the Piqua Kiwanis luncheon at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host Darcy Burns with Buffalo Wild Wings at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate at the First Presbyterian Church community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• HAPPY HOUR: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with chips for $2 beginning at 6 p.m.

• MEET THE BEEKEEPER: Join others at 6:30 p.m. to Meet the Beekeeper at the Pleasant Hill Library. If you enjoy good food, a bountiful vegetable crop, and a colorful garden you can thank our most proficient pollinators, the honey bee. Come learn from Terry Lieberman- Smith, of the Ohio State Beekeepers Association, how you can ensure the future of this tiny insect, our silent partner in agriculture. The program is for adults and no registration is required. Call the library at 937.676.2731 for more information.

April 26

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua.

• SENIORS: The Bradford area senior citizens will get together to play cards and board games from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Refreshments are provided.

• CAR PARTY: Children will enjoy a fun evening of listening to a book, eating light refreshments, playing bingo, making a craft, and building their own race tracks to race their cars from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each child will choose a car of their liking, play with it, and then take it home. Several door prizes will be available as well. All ages are welcome. No sign-ups are required.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St.

• SALAD LUNCHEON: Women of Westminster (WOW) is celebrating the 46th year of their annual salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St., Piqua, at a cost of $8. Members will again offer their signature hot chicken salad along with an array of vegetable and fruit salads. Music will be provided by 2-4-U. There will also be a limited number of flowering baskets for sale. All proceeds from the luncheon support missions and projects that focus on Piqua youth and families. The luncheon is in the lower dining room and an elevator is available.

• FRIENDS GROUP: The New Friends Group of Bradford Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Preparations are being made for a June Bus Trip to Cincinnati and other ventures. Call the library for additional information or president Carolyn Smith at (937) 448-2285.

• SHERWOOD MEETING: The city of Troy authorized a study for the Sherwood Shopping Centre area. The study focused on reinvestment and redevelopment opportunities for the Sherwood Shopping Centre and possibilities to help other property owners’ investment in their surrounding parcels. An initial public meeting was held Oct. 30. Another public meeting has been set to discuss the final study results from 6-7 p.m. at the former Back Door Smokehouse and Grille location in the Sherwood Shopping Centre, 934 N. Market St., Troy.

• TACO SALAD: Enjoy taco salad at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Take a step back in time and enjoy our totally ’80s movies series at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 We. Main St., Troy Join staff at 6 p.m. for “The Goonies,” which is rated PG. Arrive a little early for mini-trivia and popcorn will be provided. For adults and no registration is required. Additional movies in this series are scheduled for May 24. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

April 27

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three- piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs available for $10.

• LUNCH ON THE LAWN: The Miami County Cattlemen’s Association will have its first Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Miami County Courthouse lawn, Troy. Meals will be $6 for sirloin sandwiches or $8 for rib eye sandwiches along with chips, cookie, pop or bottled water.

• RIBS: Barbecue ribs will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The meal includes ribs, two sides, salad and dessert for $8.

• BOOK SALE: Bradford Public Library’s annual book sale will held during regular library hours. Until noon today, visitors can pay $1 for however many books you can place in a paper grocery bag. Library volunteers and staff librarians will man the book sale and if you have any overdues or lost books, for each canned good you bring in, they will deduct $1 for each. For more information, call (937) 448-2612.

