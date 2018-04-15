Pet of the Week

Helen’s story

Helen is a very sweet 2-3 year old girl, who was brought to the Miami County Animal Shelter stray from someone who found her wandering their neighborhood. She may be hard of hearing — but does react to louder sounds — is a very beautiful girl, who loves affection and attention. She seems to be very eager to please, and is also willing to play and romp, but seems more interested in receiving love and belly rubs. Helen is high energy, and will need to have a human who is the same. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.