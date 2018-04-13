Authors to speak at WACO Lecture Series

TROY — On April 19 at 7 p.m., as part of the WACO Aviation Lecture Series, Daytonian Sue Hill Norrod and Col. Cassie B. Barlow USAF (ret.) will present “Saluting our Grandmas: Women of WWII.” These women co-authored a book by the same title which was published in May 2017 by Pelican Publishing.

Representing different branches of the military, it follows four women, Norrod’s mother being one of them, through boot camp and their time of service during the difficult years of World War II. The history book covers all the ways that women were involved in the military during that time and is written at a level easily read by juvenile readers.

Norrod was born and raised in Dayton. She and her three siblings attended Dayton Public School as her father was a policeman and was required to live within the city limits. She attended The Ohio State University and received a bachelor of science degree in education in Industrial Technology Education K-12 and later attended Wright State University where she added on an additional Elementary 1-8 Certification. She was married soon after graduation and had three children. Her work experience ranges from middle school history to elementary art where she turned a section of her art room into a STEM lab. With the help of Col. Barlow, she turned her love of history into a book as a tribute to her recently deceased mother, who was a World War II WAVE. Sue currently teaches fifth and sixth grade History in Riverside, Ohio, and hopes to continue writing to inspire young people.

Dr. Barlow, Ph.D., is the director of the Aerospace Professional Development Center (APDC) at Southwestern Ohio Council on Higher Education. The APDC is focused on workforce development needs across Ohio, primarily in the aerospace and defense industry and STEM disciplines. Dr. Barlow is familiar with leading multiple activities. She was the 88th Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. In that role, she commanded one of the largest air base wings in the Air Force with more than 5,000 Air Force military, civilian, and contractor employees. Dr. Barlow retired from active duty with the US Air Force as colonel in 2014.

There is no charge for the event and parking is free. Donations will be accepted to benefit WACO Historical Society. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. It will be held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 S. County Road 25-A in Troy.

For more information, call 937-335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

