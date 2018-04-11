Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• MEET THE CANDIDATE: Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria. The forum will feature candidates in the May 8 Primary Election. These are: Democratic Representatives to Congress, 8th District, including Bill Ebben of West Chester, Vanessa Enoch of West Chester, Ted Jones of Piqua, and Matthew J. Guyette of Greenville. There is no Republican primary race. The 8th Congressional District includes Miami, Darke, Clark, Preble, and Butler Counties and a portion of southern Mercer County. Republican candidates for State Representative, 80th District, including George H. Lovett of Tipp City, John W. O’Brien of Troy, Jena Powell of Arcanum, and J.D. Winteregg of Troy. There is no Democratic primary race. The 80th District includes all of Miami County and the southern portion of Darke County. Written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented by the media panel. Doors to the Troy Junior High at 556 N. Adams St., Troy, open at 7 p.m.

• BABY & ME LAPTIME: Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction through stories, songs, and playtime. Laptimes are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Make crafts and play games at 3 p.m. the Pleasant Hill Library, located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. After school snack is included. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: “Awesome Piqua,” with Andrew Snyder and Spencer Peltier will we the program at the Piqua Kiwanis luncheon at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host their committee meetings and board meetings at noon at the Troy Counntry Club.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

Thursday

• MRS. HAYNER’S TEA: Enjoy blackberry sage tea and finger foods with your best friends as participants celebrate Mrs. Hayner and the gift of her home to the community at 2 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Reservations are required and can be made by phone at 339-0457, in person at the Hayner Center, or online at www.TroyHayner.org/tea. Cost for the event is $15 for those outside the Troy City School district and $12 for those in the Troy City Schools district and/or Friends of Hayner members.

• SPAGHETTI: The First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, will offer and all-you-can-eat spaghetti supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. First UCC’s Relay for Life Team will be serving spaghetti, meatballs, marinara sauce, bread, salad bar, applesauce, desserts and beverages. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children 5-10 years old and children 4 and under are free. Carry-outs will be available. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

All proceeds benefit Relay for Life.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: A program on downsizing, relocating and more will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Allen Nelson from Next Steps Senior Transitions, will offer tips for preparing for the move. Lunch will be provided. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-85182 or email kosting@storypoint.com.

• SENIORS: The Bradford area senior citizens will get together to play cards and board games from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Refreshments are provided.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Entertainment will include bingo.

• SPECIAL MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold a special board of commissioners planning meeting from noon to 3 p.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 335-6273.

Friday

• DINNER: The Miami County YMCA Leaders Club will be having a spaghetti dinner from 6-8 p.m. at the Piqua Branch Richard E. Hunt Family Youth Center. The cost of the dinner is $5 per person and $20 per family. All proceeds will help Leaders Club members attend statewide YMCA leadership rallies.

• BREAKFAST FOR DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made to order breakfast for dinner. Everything will be ala carte from 6-7:30 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• Q & A: Those who need help with their computers or devices can sign up for a 30-minute one-on-one session with a local expert on April 13 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Milton-Union Public Library. Library laptops are available if you are not able to bring your own. Call 698-5515 to make an appointment.

• SPRING FLING: A spring fling — just for the girls — will include an evening to celebrate women of all ages by sharing fun, food, talents, a community project and fellowship. Activities will include manicures, making jewelry, chair yoga, flower arranging, decorating cookies, making card and luggage tags, Jane and her hats, blankets for cancer patients, and a cake walk. The event will be held at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. Sign up in the parlor or call the church office at 339-5871. Use the Canal Street entrance. Handicapped accessible.

Saturday

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all- you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• GEEK MEET: Teens 18 and under are invited to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun from 2-4 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BRATWURST AND SAUERKRAUT: Zion Lutheran Church will offer a bratwurst and sauerkraut supper from 4-7 p.m. in the fellowship hall, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. The church is handicapped accessible. Meals will be $8 for adults and $5 for children 1o and under, and carry-outs will be available. The menu will include a brat or hot dog, green beans or sauerkraut, chunky applesauce, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, pie and beverage.

• OPEN HOUSE: Connection Point Church Relay For Life team is hosting its 22nd Home Party & Craft Vendor Open House show with more than 30 home party and craft vendors at the Connection Point Church, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

• DINE OUT: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at El Sombrero in Troy at 4:30 p.m. Euchre will follow at the center at 6:30 p.m.

• POT PIE: Troy View Church, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will be offering an old fashion chicken pot pie (dumpling) dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. Along with the dumplings, there will be mashed potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and drinks. Adult meals are $8, children 4-12 are $5 and 3 years and under free. Carry-outs available.

• CONCERT: The Singing Contractors will perform at 7 p.m. at the Hardin United Methodist Church, 6073 Hardin-Wapak Road, Sidney. Tickets are $5 at the door. For more information, call 214-6806.

• BROWNIE BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a Brownie-Outdoor Adventure Badge program from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 N. Casstown Sidney Road, Piqua. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FLOWER BADGE: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Junior-Flower Badge” program from 2-3:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, Piqua. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BEGINNING BACKPACKING: The Miami County Park District will host instructor Andy Niekamp at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington, as he teaches backpacking to beginners. Join him for a one-night, spring backpacking trip that includes six workshops on backpacking essentials. It is designed for those with little or no backpacking experience. The hike to camp is between 3-4 miles and hike back is one to 2 miles. Class size is limited to 12 with a minimum of six. Children 18 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Backpacking gear is not included but rental gear is available. Program fee is $95 (includes Saturday dinner). Trip begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday and ends at 10 a.m. Sunday. Pre-registration is required, and spots fill up fast. For more information and to register, visit outdooradventureconnection.com.

Sunday

• BIBLE STUDY: A non-denominational Bible study will be offered at 6 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. Sign-up is not required.

• SPRING FLING: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Spring Fling” dog social with special guests the Southern Ohio Flying K-9s. Watch these amazing dogs jump over just about anything to catch a Frisbee. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Cean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DINNER: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will be offering a barbecue chicken or pork chop dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail., beginning at 11 a.m. until they are sold out. Dinners will include a choice of barbecued chicken or pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, potato chips and a roll for $8. Dinners will be sold first-come, first-served and guests may dine-in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment to protect area residents and their property. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919. The day of the event, calls may be placed directly to the fire house at (937) 773-5341.

Monday

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog.

• BOOK CLUB: The Evening Book Discussion will meet t 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This month the club is reading “A Man Called Ove,” by Fredrik Backman. Visit the library to pick up a copy.

• OPTIMISTS: The Troy Noon Optimists meet at StoryPoint at noon. Tony Trapp, apprenticeship coordinator with UVCC will speak.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join others at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6 p.m. for family fun and popcorn. Participants will be watching the movie, “Deep,” which is rated PG and runs for 92 minutes. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 121, or at www.tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate at the Covington Fraternal Order of Eagles community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 715 E. Broadway St. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• OUTDOOR PHOTOGRAPHY: The Miami County Park District in partnership with Mike Ullery of the Piqua Daily Call will host an outdoor photography class from 6-8 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This two-part course will include one indoor class where Ullery shares techniques on shooting outdoors. The second session, which will be held outdoors, is offered on April 22 from 2-4 at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Rd. south of Tipp City. A camera and preregistration are required. Class fee $30 and includes one indoor session and one outdoor session. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Tuessday

• TODDLER & ME STORY TIME: Focuses on early literacy skills while providing a fun, conducive environment for learning and social interaction at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will enjoy one-on-one time in a 30-minute music and movement-based story time. Activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. Toddler Story times are 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., or 6:30 p.m.

• PRESCHOOL STORYTIME: This 45-minute program for children ages 4-5 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library includes at the Troy-Miami County Public Library stories, fingerplays or puppets, and a craft. Offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

• SPRING STORY TIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• MEETING: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society’s April program will be “The Brethren Heritage Center Resources: Tracing Your German Baptist Brethren Ancestors,” presented by Gale Honeyman, the center’s genealogist and historian. The program is free, open to the public and no reservations required. It will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua. For more information, contact Stephanie Winchester at (937) 307-7142 or stefalx@msn.com.

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the library.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• BOOK CLUB: The Bradford Public Library will offer an evening session at 6:30 p.m. to introduce participants to group reading and a book will be provided to each participant. The book is the Big Read, “The Underdogs,” by Melissa Fay Greene. There is a limit of 15 people per session and sign up is required by calling (937) 448-2612 or stop in the library. A second evening, April 24, will include a group discussion of the book and a visit by a service dog and its handler.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join others at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• TINKER TUESDAYS: Oakes-Beitman Public Library staff put the fun in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education by providing hands-on learning for kids. Join them for Tinker Tuesdays at 3 p.m., which is geared for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. Registration is requested by calling the library at (937) 676-2731 to register. Additional session is scheduled for May 15.

April 18

• BABY & ME LAPTIME: Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction through stories, songs, and playtime. Laptimes are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: A working meeting and member spotlight will be part of the Piqua Kiwanis luncheon at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips (778-1586) or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host Courtney Anders with Kettetinh Home Care at noon at the Troy Counntry Club.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: An Overeaters Anonymous meet will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the downstairs community room of the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There are no fees or dues, this meeting is for anyone who has the desire to quit eating compulsively.

April 19

• MILLS BROTHERS: “An Evening with the Mills Brothers” will be offered at 7:30 p.m. at the Fort Piqua Plaza Banquet Center. The performance will include John Mills, son of Donald Mills, and Elmer Hopper of Platters fame. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in Piqua at Appletree Gallery, the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Readmore’s Hallmark, and David Fair on the Square in Troy during regular business hours (cash or check only); or by credit card by calling the Johnston Farm at 773-2522. Tickets are $30 each or $25 for Johnston Farm Friends members and members of the Ohio History Connection.

• POETRY SERIES: In honor of poetry month, the winners of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s 2018 poetry competition will read their winning poetry. To learn more, call 339-0457 or go to troyhayner.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ALUMNI COMMITTEE: If you’d like to become a part of the Newton Alumni Committee, plan to join others at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center. Committee members will help prepare for Newton’s 137th annual Alumni Banquet to be held Saturday, May 12. The following classes will be honored: 1943, 1958, 1968, 1978, 1993, and 2018.

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s adult book club will meet at noon at the Dayton Metro Public Library to discuss “Life After Life,” by Kate Atkinson. Visit the library to pick up a copy today.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in luncheon at noon at the center, 320 S. First St. Blood pressure checks will be offered prior at 11 a.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate at the Knights of St. John community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TREE PLANTING: The Miami county Park District will hold a tree planting from 4-5:30 p.m. The location will be determined closer to the program date. Join park district staff in planting trees at one of the parks in honor of Earth Day. Pre-registration is required for this program. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• MEETING: The quarterly meeting of the Miami County LEPC will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy, in the basement conference room.

• LIBRARY LIBATIONS: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for Library Libations. Writer, Certified Cicerone, and National Book Critics Circle Member David Nilsen will lead this class on the brewing, tasting, and evaluation of beer. A beer tasting will be included, all attendees should be of legal drinking age. This program is free and registration is required. Registration is available online, at the library, or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ART: The Oakes-Beitman Public Library love’s art and it shows. Join staff at 6 p.m. for I ♥ Art. Motivate your child’s imagination and self-expression with this fun workshop. This program is for children of all ages. Class will be limited to 30 children. Register by calling (937) 676-2731.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority board meeting will be at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road, (lower level conference room), and open to the public.

April 20

• PROGRAM: The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will bring Susan Talbot-Staway’s original presentation of “Breadlines to Assembly Lines, 1930-1949: Rosie, Heroines, and Ladies: Ohio Women” at 7 p.m. to the in the Piqua Public Library. The presenation is free and open to the public. Participants will travel through time and discover the roles of Ohio women surviving the Depression, World War II, supporting families and country. Talbot-Stanaway will entertain and enlighten guests with tales, posters and art that exemplify the era. Tickets are available at the front desk of the Piqua Public Library.

• RUMMAGE SALE: Franklin Masonic Lodge No. 14 will offer its first rummage sale from noon to 6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 107 W. Main St., Troy. The lodge also is accepting donations of items to be sold at the rummage sale. Proceeds will be donated numerous charities through the lodge such as Special Olympics, Ohio Masonic Vetran Programs, Honor Flight and dictionaries for first graders. To donate or for additional information, call 903-1244.

