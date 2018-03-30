Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza beginning at 6 p.m.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three- piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs available for $10.

• WILD ART FOR KIDS: Children can paint a portrait of a mother bird with her baby from 10 a.m. to noon at Brukner Nature Center. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide your child as they paint on 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas. This opportunity is $25 per child, (kindergarten through eighth grade), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Thursday, March 29 by 5 p.m.(cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken and Lent special dinners from 5-8 p.m.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered at St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St. (inside Piqua Catholic School) in Piqua from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all-you-can-eat fish, French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• FISH SANDWICHES: Fish sandwiches with fries and coleslaw will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $6.

Saturday

• FESTIVAL: Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua, will offer an Easter festival event from 1-3 p.m., with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. The event will include 30 different stations, including cookie decorating, bounce house, goldfish toss and more, including an Easter jam with music. Community participation from local race car drivers, the Piqua branch of the YMCA, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Piqua fire and police and a K-9 unit also will be part of the day. For more information, visit uvcc.org or call 778-8822.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• OPEN KITCHEN: The Troy Fish & Game will have an open kitchen beginning at 6 p.m.

• MADE RITES: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer two homemade made rite sandwiches with chips for $5 from 5-8 p.m.

• HOPPIN’ GOOD TIME: Join the Milton-Union Public Library, along with the West Milton Fire Company, as they celebrate Easter at 1 p.m. in West Milton Municipal Park. Activities include an egg hunt, craft, raffle baskets, light refreshments and a special visit by the Easter Bunny.

• WRESTLING: Dynamic Pro Wrestling will offer its 15th anniversary show beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 7 p.m. Adults are $10 and children 15 and younger and seniors are $5. For more information, call (937) 640-2691.

• KARAOKE: Enjoy Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Come share your talents at 7 p.m.

Sunday

• EASTER CONCERT: Betty Tasker, also known as “Songbird,” will perform a mini-concert during the 10:30 a.m. Resurrection Sunday service at Troy Gospel Tabernacle, 336 Ellis St., Troy.

• BREAKFAST: Bring the family for Easter breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Enjoy a full breakfast made to order for just $7, children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• HAMBURGERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer hamburgers and chips for $5. The Auxiliary Unit will have a meeting at 7 p.m.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog.

• LUNCHEON: Members of the 1953 class of Piqua Catholic will meet for lunch at noon at the Covington Eagles.

Tuesday

• TODDLER & ME STORY TIME: Focuses on early literacy skills while providing a fun, conducive environment for learning and social interaction at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will enjoy one-on-one time in a 30-minute music and movement-based story time. Activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. Toddler Story times are 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., or 6:30 p.m.

• PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: This 45-minute program for children ages 4-5 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library includes at the Troy-Miami County Public Library stories, fingerplays or puppets, and a craft. Offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction will be hosted at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered for reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The auction begins at 7 p.m.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join others at the Troy Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee with us. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City. Ladies Euchre will be offered later in the day at 1 p.m.

Wednesday

• BABY & ME LAPTIME: Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction through stories, songs, and playtime. Laptimes are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• LUNCH AND EDUCATION: Guest presenter Danielle Murphy from the Consumer Protection Office with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office will offer a cyber security help information and protection program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Lunch will be provided. Call 440-3600 to register.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $2.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: Piqua Kiwanis Club members will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. to support Kelly Meckstroth, member, who is participating in Dancing with the Stars at A Learning Place in Piqua.

April 5

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• EUCHRE: Euchre begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Come in at 6 p.m. and enjoy sweet and sour chicken over rice with an egg roll for $5.

• CHESS CLUB: Join participants for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. All ages and skill levels are welcome, even those who have never played. Learn a new skill and challenge your friends. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit our website at www.tmcpl.org.

• FRIENDS MEETING: The New Friends’ monthly meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Pick up a brochure at the front desk for information about the volunteer group.

• BOARD MEETING: The Tipp City Seniors Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City. An noon, a carry-in luncheon will be held for members and guests.

April 6

• EXHIBIT OPENS: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host the traveling portion of the Ohio Watercolor Society’s 40th annual exhibition, “Watercolor Ohio 2017.” The 2017 show is a unique blend of exciting color and interesting imagery. The exhibit will close April 29.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• FISH/CHICKEN: Enjoy fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• TECH LAB: Teens 18 and under are invited to learn about coding and robotics in an interactive program from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants will be using the library’s Makey Makey as well as the Sphero robot and iPad to play fun games. This program will be in the multipurpose room.

April 7

• FARM SHARE: The Miami County Farm Bureau will offer its Second annual 4-H and Farmer Share Breakfast at the Miami County Fairgrounds, Duke Lundgard Building, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, from 7:30-10 a.m. The cost is $5 per person, ages 4-10 are $2, and 3 and under are free. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, yogurt, coffee, juice and milk. All proceeds benefit the Miami County 4-H program. During the breakfast, a presentation will be made to all the local fire departments of two helmets as well as two full body safety harnesses to assist in grain engulfment emergency rescues. These are being donated on behalf of the Miami County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee.

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

• MUSIC IN THE HOUSE: Music in the House with John Sullivan Kelly on violin will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Welcome new neighbor John Kelly to the Miami County area. Born in Dublin, Ireland, John developed the Irish Chamber Orchestra into one of Ireland’s leading cultural ambassadors. The organization became a world class chamber orchestra and the home of “Sing Out With Strings,” which worked with disadvantaged children to radically change their educational experience.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke starts at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• SHARE A MEAL: Share A Meal will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. This program is free to anyone in need of a meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu will include sloppy joe sandwiches, hash brown potato casserole, Jell-O, cookies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

• LEGO: Build with LEGO from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each gathering will have a theme as well as freestyle building. All ages are welcome.

