Community calendar

Today

• WEATHER SPOTTER: A National Weather Spotter training class will be held in the Hartzell Lecture Hall at Upper Valley Career Center, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua. The class is being sponsored by the Emergency Management agencies of Miami and Shelby counties. Participants do not have to be a weather spotter to attend. If you have an interest in the weather, or if the weather may influence your job position, this class may be of interest. There is no minimum age limit. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. and last approximately two hours. Participants should park behind the building and use the rear entrance. There is no charge to attend this class. For more information, weather.gov/iln/spottertrainingschedule or call Art Blackmore at (937) 332-8561 or Cheri Drinkwine at (937) 492-5635.

• STORY TIME: Meet at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a special monthly children’s story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special story time at Culver’s, 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. This story time is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339.0502, Ext. 200, for more information. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 200, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The evening book discussion group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading takes place at 6:30 pm at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school.

• TENDERLOINS: Texas-size tenderloins with toppings and fries will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $5 and begin at 6 p.m.

• BOOK CLUB: The “Sisters-n-Spirit” Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Come join the fun. Refreshments are always served and the group is pretty lively.

• CENTER OPEN: The Pleasant Hill History Center is open from 3-7 p.m. every Monday. Visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or see the center on Facebook. The center is handicapled accessible. Numerous items are on display. Items for sale are notecards, post cards and prints of artwork, created by Marcus Miller.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet immediately following the regular council meeting.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• TODDLER & ME STORY TIME: Focuses on early literacy skills while providing a fun, conducive environment for learning and social interaction at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will enjoy one-on-one time in a 30-minute music and movement-based story time. Activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. Toddler Story times are 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., or 6:30 p.m.

• SPRING STORY TIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: This 45-minute program for children ages 4-5 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library includes at the Troy-Miami County Public Library stories, fingerplays or puppets, and a craft. Offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

• CONCERT: A Drawing Room Chamber Concert with Tutti Solisti will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Solisti is an international ensemble devoted to the performance of chamber music. Performing at the Hayner for the March Drawing Room Chamber Concert are Miriam Kramer on violin, Deborah Kramer Netanel on cello, Steven Aldredge on piano and Randall Paul on clarinet. A favorite of the Chamber Series, Tutti Solisti returns for this free concert in the center’s intimate listening room.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: A Euchre tournament will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Prizes will be awarded. Blood pressure checks will be offered prior from 9-10 a.m.

• SPECIAL MEETING: The Miami County Educational Service Center’s Governing Board will hold a special board meeting to consider personnel matters at 5:30 p.m. at the ESC Central Office, 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• KNITTING CLASS: The fourth Tuesday of every month is a knitting and crochet class for beginners and pros alike at the Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Spiritual Aims Committee will offer an Easter message. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• BABY & ME LAPTIME: Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction through stories, songs, and playtime. Laptimes are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

• DINE TO DONATE: Buffalo Wild Wings, 2313 W. Main St., Troy, will donate 10 percent of the total bill from patrons that dine between 5-9 p.m. to the Miami County Agricultural Society Junior Fair Board. Fliers can be presented on the customer’s cell phone at www.miamicountyohiofair.com or can be picked up at the secretary’s office at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

• CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center. Join others at Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Road, Tipp City, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hickory River Smokehouse will donate a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center when you present a flier or simply mention Brukner Nature Center at check-out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com or at the Interpretive Building. You may also show a flier from your smart phone.Good on dine in or carry-out.

• HAND CRAFTS: Hand crafts, knitting and crotching will be taught from 10 a.m. to noon at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center.

• BATH BOMBS: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to make holiday inspired egg bath bombs at the Pleasant Hill Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. Adults and teens are invited for this make and take craft event; you can make the bath bombs in your choice of fragrance and colors. This craft is free and all supplies will be provided. No registration is required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• SLIDERS: Come for Happy hour from 4-7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2.

• RESERVATIONS DUE: The Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees will meet Wednesday, April 4, 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter the parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door, and reservations are due by today by calling Beth at 335-2771. The program will feature a panel discussion of Miami county services and include County Engineer Paul Huelskamp, director of Miami County Jobs & Family Services Teresa Brubaker and director of Miami County Transit Reagan Netzley. This meeting is open to any retired or currently employed Ohio public employee.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

Civic agenda

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction to benefit the Shelby County Ohio Animal Rescue Foundation will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the banquet room of the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the PAWSitive Future Capital Campaign.

• AARP TAX ASSISTANCE: AARP will be at the Milton-Union Public Library offering tax assistance by appointment only from 10 am to 2 pm.

• MY BOOK & ME: Designed to help children in grades kindergarten and up write and illustrate short stories of their very own. Meets 6:30-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Different writing prompts and art activities will engage children each week, and the completed book will be spiral-bound and on display at the end of the month. All supplies are provided.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• EQUINOX CONCERT: Visit Brukner Nature Center at 7 p.m. for “A Romp thru Ohio’s Flora & Fauna,” with Jim McCormac. At 7 p.m., enjoy refreshments while you take in the new exhibit, “Natural Ohio in Photos,” a collection of McCormac’s Ohio images, offering a glimpse into the extraordinary biodiversity found in the Buckeye state. At 7:15, participants will settle in for his presentation, a pictorial adventure through Ohio’s varied habitats with visits to flora and fauna great and small. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds from this event will support the care and husbandry of the wildlife ambassadors. McCormac’s photographs will be on exhibit and for sale through Sunday, June 17.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon.

• MAKE AND TAKE: Join others for a “Pinterest inspired” adult make and take craft program at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Come make egg bath bombs in your choice of fragrance and colors. This craft is free and all supplies will be provided. Registration is required and available at the library, online, or by calling (937) 339-0502, Ext. 117. Space may be limited. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• HOT DOGS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering a hot dog bar with chips for $4. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• ART SHOW: New Friends of Bradford Public Library is sponsoring an art show at the library from 6-8 p.m.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

Friday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza beginning at 6 p.m.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three- piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs available for $10.

• WILD ART FOR KIDS: Children can paint a portrait of a mother bird with her baby from 10 a.m. to noon at Brukner Nature Center. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide your child as they paint on 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas. This opportunity is $25 per child, (kindergarten through eighth grade), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Thursday, March 29 by 5 p.m.(cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken and Lent special dinners from 5-8 p.m.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered at St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St. (inside Piqua Catholic School) in Piqua from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all-you-can-eat fish, French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• FISH SANDWICHES: Fish sandwiches with fries and coleslaw will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $6.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken and Lent special dinners from 5-8 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

March 31

• FESTIVAL: Upper Valley Community Church, 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua, will offer an Easter festival event from 1-3 p.m., with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. The event will include 30 different stations, including cookie decorating, bounce house, goldfish toss and more, including an Easter jam with music. Community participation from local race car drivers, the Piqua branch of the YMCA, the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Piqua fire and police and a K-9 unit also will be part of the day. For more information, visit uvcc.org or call 778-8822.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• OPEN KITCHEN: The Troy Fish & Game will have an open kitchen beginning at 6 p.m.

• MADE RITES: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer two homemade made rite sandwiches with chips for $5 from 5-8 p.m.

• HOPPIN’ GOOD TIME: Join the Milton-Union Public Library, along with the West Milton Fire Company, as they celebrate Easter at 1 p.m. in West Milton Municipal Park. Activities include an egg hunt, craft, raffle baskets, light refreshments and a special visit by the Easter Bunny.

• WRESTLING: Dynamic Pro Wrestling will offer its 15th anniversary show beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 7 p.m. Adults are $10 and children 15 and younger and seniors are $5. For more information, call (937) 640-2691.

• KARAOKE: Enjoy Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Come share your talents at 7 p.m.

April 1

• EASTER CONCERT: Betty Tasker, also known as “Songbird,” will perform a mini-concert during the 10:30 a.m. Resurrection Sunday service at Troy Gospel Tabernacle, 336 Ellis St., Troy.

• BREAKFAST: Bring the family for Easter breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Enjoy a full breakfast made to order for just $7, children 10 and under eat for $3.

April 2

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• HAMBURGERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer hamburgers and chips for $5. The Auxiliary Unit will have a meeting at 7 p.m.

