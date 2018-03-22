Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• POETRY SERIES: A Poetry Series event with David Petreman will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Petreman has published poetry in many U.S. and Canadian literary journals. Dr. Petreman has coordinated 17 years of poetry readings for the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

• QUARTER AUCTION: Piqua Parents as Teachers will have its spring quarter auction at the Knights of Columbus, Piqua. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction is from 7-9 p.m. An all in paddle will be for $30, which allows you to automatically bid on everything. Tickets are available at Readmore Hallmark and Piqua Junior High School or by calling (937) 916-3139.

• SOUPER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program from 8-10 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, Piqua. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• AARP TAX ASSISTANCE: AARP will be at the Milton-Union Public Library offering tax assistance by appointment only from 10 am to 2 pm.

• MY BOOK & ME: Designed to help children in grades kindergarten and up write and illustrate short stories of their very own. Meets 6:30-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Different writing prompts and art activities will engage children each week, and the completed book will be spiral-bound and on display at the end of the month. All supplies are provided.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon.

• COMMISSION MEETING: The members of the Public Defender Commission will meet at the office of the public defender at 10 a.m. at 201 w. Main St., Troy.

• BACK TO THE ’80s: Join participants at 6 p.m. for “Back to the Future,” which is rated PG, at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Arrive a little early for mini-trivia and popcorn will be provided. For adults and no registration is required. Additional movies in this series are scheduled for April 26 and May 24. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CREATE: Join staff for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy-Miami County Public Library from 4-5 p.m. Kids in grades first through fifth will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided at each meeting. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay for at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• SENIORS: The Bradford area senior citizens will get together to play cards and board games from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Refreshments are provided.

• FRIENDS GROUP: The Bradford Public Library’s New Friends of the Library group will meet at 6:30 p.m. The Friend’s group is currently planning an art show on Thursday, March 29 from 6-8 p.m. Contact President Carolyn Smith at 48-2285 for additional information.

• MEETING: The Southview Neighborhood Association will hold its general meeting at 7 p.m. at the Mote Park Community Building on Gordon Street. All Piqua community members are invited to attend. Featured speaker for the evening will be Amy Welker, director of Health and Sanitation for the city of Piqua. She will address the proposed new garbage and recycling measures for the city. The city-wide clean-up day on April 28 and Fourth of July activities also on the agenda. For information, call 778-1696.

Friday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer its Lent special beginning at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. U.S. Route 36, Covington, will host its annual Lenten fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. The dinners are $7 with coffee. Drinks and desserts are extra. Carry-outs available.

• JAVA JAM: The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce will offer a Java Jam event from 7:30-8:45 a.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2313 W. Main St., Troy. The free event is designed for networking. A light breakfast will be offered.

• UKULELE CLUB: Ages 12 and up are invited to join the Ukulele Club 3-4:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All are invited to learn how to play basic chords and songs on the ukulele, and everyone is encouraged to bring their own ukulele or share one of the library’s instruments.

BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The Covington VFW 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington, will offer steaks, broasted chicken and Lent special dinners from 5-8 p.m.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered at St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St. (inside Piqua Catholic School) in Piqua from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all-you-can-eat fish, French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• FISH FRY: Transfiguration Catholic Church, 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, will offer a fish fry from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy all-you-can-eat fried cod along with all the fixings. Dessert and drink are included. Beer will be available at an additional charge. The cost for adults $10; for 13 and under $5; and children 3 and under eat for free. Raffles and horse races will be part of the evening.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can “Be The Good” by supporting the Voss Honda Tipp City community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 155 S. Garber Drive. The “Believe There is Good in The World — Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate. CBC encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• FISH: Baked fish, two sides, salad and dessert will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

Saturday

• JAZZ SERIES: A Jazz in March Series with Vanessa Rubin will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. The Cleveland native brings a wealth of diverse influences to her vocal performance from both the Trinidadian/Caribbean roots of her mother and traditional jazz by way of her Louisiana-born father.

• TENDERLOINS: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will be offering its first tenderloin dinner of the year at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, from 5 p.m. until they are sold out. Dinners are $8 each and will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine-in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at (937) 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow the fire department on Facebook.

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its a Nature Play Date program at 2 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy. Bring your elementary school-age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Amalee Houk. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• STUFFED PEPPERS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer stuffed bell peppers beginning at 6 p.m.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• LEGO MANIA CLUB: Build with Legos from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each gathering will have a theme as well as freestyle building. All ages are welcome.

• OVPN VERNAL POOL WORKSHOP: Join the Ohio Vernal Pool Network (OVPN) while exploring vernal pools and the creatures that inhabit them from 9:00 am. to 4:30 p.m. at Brukner Nature Center. The workshop will include presentations on the history of the Vernal Pool Network, introduction to vernal pools, macroinvertebrates, amphibians, and vernal pool flora. Participants will also learn about vernal pool exploring and citizen-science, and explore vernal pools at Brukner Nature Center. Registration is required and includes a vegetarian lunch and the center’s “Ohio’s Hidden Wonders, Guide to the Animals & Plants of Vernal Pools.” To register, visit www.OhioVernalPoolNetwork.org.

• EGG HUNT: Families with children walking up to age 12 are invited an Easter egg hunt with more than 50,000 filled eggs at 9:30 a.m. on the front lawn of Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Come and experience the story of Mary, the mother of Jesus, through a live drama. Kids also enjoy crafts, games, petting zoo with chicks, donkeys and bunnies as well as a visit from the Easter bunny and snacks, hot chocolate and much more. Registration for this sixth annual event begins at 9:30 a.m. the morning of the event with the first egg hunt beginning at 10 a.m. Each hunt zone is broken down into four different age groups: walking-age 2, age 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Each hunt zone also includes prize eggs and golden tickets that are redeemable for large prize items. For more information, visit ginghamsburg.org or call the church at 667-1069. 9

• BOOK SIGNING: Author Benja9in Budde will have a signing of his book, “War A Good Warfar” from noon to 3 p.m. at Boston Stoker Coffee Co., 1293 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Live music also will be offered by Gabe Maas.

• EGG HUNT: Join staff for the Sixth annual Library Egg Hunt. Drop in any time between 10 and 11:30 a.m. to decorate a bag and find eggs hidden throughout the library. This program is for children all ages. Registration is required at 339-0502, Ext. 123, to register.

• EGGSTRAVAGANZA: StoryPoint Troy will offer an Easter Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. to noon in the Prime Thyme Dining Room courtyard. Children can come find hidden eggs and enjoy prizes and crafts. T0 make a reservation, call 440-3600.

• CRAFT BAZAAR: The A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover, will offer its Fifth annual Spring Craft/Vendor Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. The Fletcher Lions will offer a pancake, sausage and fried mush breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon. Adult meals are $7 and kids 12 and under at $4. Vendor space for the bazaar available by calling 368-3700. For more information, visit abgraham.org.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• WILDLIFE REHAB OPEN HOUSE: Brukner Nature Center will offer the public guided tours of BNC’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Unit. Learn what a day in the life of a rehabilitation organization is like, meet a wildlife ambassador that once was a part of the rehab program, visit with wildlife conservation groups such as: Ohio Division of Wildlife, Ohio Bird Conservation Initiative, Barnes Wildlife Control and Glen Helen Raptor Center and enjoy refreshments. Tours will take place from 2-4 p.m. with groups leaving every 15 minutes. Admission to this event is the donation of an item from the wildlife rehab wish list (available on the BNC website).

• TENDERLOINS: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will be offering its first tenderloin dinner of the year at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, from 5 p.m. until they are sold out. A future tenderloin dinner will be March 24. Dinners are $8 each and will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine-in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at (937) 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow the fire department on Facebook.

• ROCK HOUNDS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Rock Hounds” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month, drop by to learn all about rocks. Participants can learn to identify different types of rocks and how they were formed. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. A full breakfast, made-to-order, is offered for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

• BIBLE STUDY: A non-denominational Bible study will be offered at 6 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. Sign-up is not required.

Monday

• WEATHER SPOTTER: A National Weather Spotter training class will be held in the Hartzell Lecture Hall at Upper Valley Career Center, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua. The class is being sponsored by the Emergency Management agencies of Miami and Shelby counties. Participants do not have to be a weather spotter to attend. If you have an interest in the weather, or if the weather may influence your job position, this class may be of interest. There is no minimum age limit. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. and last approximately two hours. Participants should park behind the building and use the rear entrance. There is no charge to attend this class. For more information, weather.gov/iln/spottertrainingschedule or call Art Blackmore at (937) 332-8561 or Cheri Drinkwine at (937) 492-5635.

• STORY TIME: Meet at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a special monthly children’s story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special story time at Culver’s, 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. This story time is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339.0502, Ext. 200, for more information. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 200, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The evening book discussion group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading takes place at 6:30 pm at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school.

• TENDERLOINS: Texas-size tenderloins with toppings and fries will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $5 and begin at 6 p.m.

• BOOK CLUB: The “Sisters-n-Spirit” Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Come join the fun. Refreshments are always served and the group is pretty lively.

Tuesday

• TODDLER & ME STORY TIME: Focuses on early literacy skills while providing a fun, conducive environment for learning and social interaction at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children ages 2-3 and their caregivers will enjoy one-on-one time in a 30-minute music and movement-based story time. Activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. Toddler Story times are 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., or 6:30 p.m.

• SPRING STORY TIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: This 45-minute program for children ages 4-5 at the Troy-Miami County Public Library includes at the Troy-Miami County Public Library stories, fingerplays or puppets, and a craft. Offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

• CONCERT: A Drawing Room Chamber Concert with Tutti Solisti will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Solisti is an international ensemble devoted to the performance of chamber music. Performing at the Hayner for the March Drawing Room Chamber Concert are Miriam Kramer on violin, Deborah Kramer Netanel on cello, Steven Aldredge on piano and Randall Paul on clarinet. A favorite of the Chamber Series, Tutti Solisti returns for this free concert in the center’s intimate listening room.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: A Euchre tournament will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Prizes will be awarded. Blood pressure checks will be offered prior from 9-10 a.m.

• SPECIAL MEETING: The Miami County Educational Service Center’s Governing Board will hold a special board meeting to consider personnel matters at 5:30 p.m. at the ESC Central Office, 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Spiritual Aims Committee will offer an Easter message. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• BABY & ME LAPTIME: Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction through stories, songs, and playtime. Laptimes are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays.

• DINE TO DONATE: Buffalo Wild Wings, 2313 W. Main St., Troy, will donate 10 percent of the total bill from patrons that dine between 5-9 p.m. to the Miami County Agricultural Society Junior Fair Board. Fliers can be presented on the customer’s cell phone at www.miamicountyohiofair.com or can be picked up at the secretary’s office at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

• CHILDREN’S STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center. Join others at Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Road, Tipp City, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hickory River Smokehouse will donate a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center when you present a flier or simply mention Brukner Nature Center at check-out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com or at the Interpretive Building. You may also show a flier from your smart phone.Good on dine in or carry-out.

• HAND CRAFTS: Hand crafts, knitting and crotching will be taught from 10 a.m. to noon at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center.

• BATH BOMBS: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to make holiday inspired egg bath bombs at the Pleasant Hill Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. Adults and teens are invited for this make and take craft event; you can make the bath bombs in your choice of fragrance and colors. This craft is free and all supplies will be provided. No registration is required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• SLIDERS: Come for Happy hour from 4-7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at 6 p.m. for $2.

• RESERVATIONS DUE: The Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees will meet Wednesday, April 4, 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter the parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door, and reservations are due by today by calling Beth at 335-2771. The program will feature a panel discussion of Miami county services and include County Engineer Paul Huelskamp, director of Miami County Jobs & Family Services Teresa Brubaker and director of Miami County Transit Reagan Netzley. This meeting is open to any retired or currently employed Ohio public employee.

March 29

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction to benefit the Shelby County Ohio Animal Rescue Foundation will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the banquet room of the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the PAWSitive Future Capital Campaign.

• AARP TAX ASSISTANCE: AARP will be at the Milton-Union Public Library offering tax assistance by appointment only from 10 am to 2 pm.

• MY BOOK & ME: Designed to help children in grades kindergarten and up write and illustrate short stories of their very own. Meets 6:30-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Different writing prompts and art activities will engage children each week, and the completed book will be spiral-bound and on display at the end of the month. All supplies are provided.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• EQUINOX CONCERT: Visit Brukner Nature Center at 7 p.m. for “A Romp thru Ohio’s Flora & Fauna,” with Jim McCormac. At 7 p.m., enjoy refreshments while you take in the new exhibit, “Natural Ohio in Photos,” a collection of McCormac’s Ohio images, offering a glimpse into the extraordinary biodiversity found in the Buckeye state. At 7:15, participants will settle in for his presentation, a pictorial adventure through Ohio’s varied habitats with visits to flora and fauna great and small. Admission for this seasonal celebration is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members (cash or check). All proceeds from this event will support the care and husbandry of the wildlife ambassadors. McCormac’s photographs will be on exhibit and for sale through Sunday, June 17.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon.

• MAKE AND TAKE: Join others for a “Pinterest inspired” adult make and take craft program at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Come make egg bath bombs in your choice of fragrance and colors. This craft is free and all supplies will be provided. Registration is required and available at the library, online, or by calling (937) 339-0502, Ext. 117. Space may be limited. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library staff at McKaig & Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave., Troy. Join staff from 10-11 a.m. for Mornings in Motion, which combines active games, early literacy, and fun. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. This program is for all ages. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose room at the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• HOT DOGS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering a hot dog bar with chips for $4. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• ART SHOE: New Friends of Bradford Public Library is sponsoring an art show at the library from 6-8 p.m.

