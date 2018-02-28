Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• COMMUNITY DINNER: Tipp City Methodist Church will serve baked ham, scalloped potatoes, cole slaw, dessert and drink from 5-6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per person or $15 per family. Proceeds will be used to purchase equipment for the aquatic center for special-needs children.

• HAND CRAFTS: Knitting and crocheting will be offered at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center from 10 a.m. to noon.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. This will be a Pancake Day review. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• CULINARY SHOWCASE: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer a culinary showcase event at 5 p.m. The executive chef will offer a specialty meal at stations in the Candlewick Bistro. To make a reservation, call 440-3600.

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy hour is at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy John’s sliders at 6 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2.

Thursday

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. For more information call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• CHESS CLUB: Join staff for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month at the Troy-Miami County Public Library; all ages and skill levels are welcome. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Get an early start on your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations by supporting the Piqua Baptist Church community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN: Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will serve sweet and sour chicken over rice with an eggroll for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Euchre starts at 7 p.m. for $5.

• FRIENDS MEETING: The New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s monthly meeting will be held at 6:30pm. Pick up a brochure at the front desk for information.

• AARP TAX ASSISTANCE: AARP will be at the Milton-Union Public Library offering tax assistance by appointment only from 10 am to 2 pm.

• MY BOOK & ME: Designed to help children in grades kindergarten and up write and illustrate short stories of their very own. Meets 6:30-8 pm at the Milton-Union Public Library. Different writing prompts and art activities will engage children each week, and the completed book will be spiral-bound and on display at the end of the month. All supplies are provided.

Friday

• EXHIBIT: “Hayner Happenings: The Things We Do” is a fun and informational exhibit — opening today — curated by two of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s experienced committee members, Gerri Nichols and Judy Deeter. This exhibit focuses on the thousands of culturally enriching events that have happened since the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center opened its doors in 1976. An opening reception will be from 5-6:45 p.m. at the center. The exhibit will run through March 31.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer its Lent special beginning at 6 p.m.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• FISH OR CHICKEN TENDERS: Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer fish and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, cole slaw and dessert from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered at St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St. (inside Piqua Catholic School) in Piqua from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all-you-can-eat fish, French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Get an early start on your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations by supporting the Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1501 E. Ash St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the CBC “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A Concord PTO quarter auction will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Patrick Parish Center. Doors open at noon and paddles are $5 each or $45 for an all-in paddle. Cars for Classrooms also will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during the event. For more information or tickets, call 332-6730.

• STEAK AND CHICKEN: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a steak and chicken dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 for adults and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

Saturday

• TEEN GEEK MEET: Teens 18 and under are invited to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun at the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-4 pm.

• KARAOKE: Come share your singing talents at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Karaoke begins at 7 p.m.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST AND BLUEGRASS: The public is invited to enjoy a full breakfast, cooked to order at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. Cost is $7 adults, $3 children 10 and under. There will be a Bluegrass Jam Session from 2-5 p.m. with food available from 1-3 p.m.

Monday

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

• HAMBURGERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will serve hamburgers with toppings and chips for $5 beginning at 6 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The evening book discussion group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog on Monday, March 5.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: At this adult audiobook club, everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

Tuesday

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• COFFEE & COLORING: Join the folks at the Troy Library for Coffee & Coloring at 1 p.m. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library.

• DINE TO DONATE: Dine at Chipotle in Troy between 5-9 p.m. and 50 percent of the evening’s proceeds will benefit Troy’s First Place Food Pantry to assist in covering operational expenses. A flier is required and can be picked up at the food pantry at 721 Lincoln Ave. or call 35-2826.

• SPRING STORYTIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

March 7

• VETERAN’S COFFEE: The monthly doughnuts and coffee at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum will begin at 9 a.m. Miami County Commissioner and Navy veteran Greg Simmons will speak. An elevator is available to the second floor of the Masonic Lodge, 107 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, call 332-8852.

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: The annual Covington High School Spaghetti Supper will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the K-8 school cafeteria. Proceeds from the dinner go into the Covington Schools Scholarship Fund program. The menu features all-you-can-eat Italian spaghetti and garlic toast, homemade coleslaw, dessert and a drink. The cost is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children under 12. Carry-out orders will be available. The March music concert will follow in the high school gym.

• FOOD LABELS: Going to the grocery these days, you need a dictionary to decode all the claims and information on the food labels. Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 7 p.m. as participants dive into common misunderstandings about food labels, the requirements, and what they mean with Amanda Bennett, Agricultural & Natural Resource Educator at the OSU Extension Office in Miami County. This program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or tmcpl.org.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Make crafts and play games at 3 p.m. the Pleasant Hill Library, located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill. After school snack is included. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• STILLWATER STARGAZERS: Local astrology experts will be at the Milton-Union Public Library at 6:30 pm to show how to use our new telescope. Place a telescope on hold today for your family to explore the skies from the comfort of your home.

• CHILDREN’S STORYTIME: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 am and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• COMMUNITY DINNER: A community dinner will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Methodist Church, offered by the Tipp City Seniors. The meal will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, drinks and a dessert table. Meals are $5 each for $15 for a family of three or more. All proceeds will benefit the Seniors Building Fund.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. at El Herradero Mexican Grill, 1598 Covington Ave., Piqua. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit piquakiwanis.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

March 8

• SPEAKER: The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St. in Troy. Mark Davis, a former park ranger at the Taylorsville Dam, Dayton MetroPark, will speak on the topic “Tadmor: The Original Crossroads of America” The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, contact The Troy Historical Society at (937) 339-5900 or by email at tths@frontier.com.

• AARP TAX ASSISTANCE: AARP will be at the Milton-Union Public Library offering tax assistance by appointment only from 10 am to 2 pm.

• MY BOOK & ME: Designed to help children in grades kindergarten and up write and illustrate short stories of their very own. Meets 6:30-8 pm at the Milton-Union Public Library. Different writing prompts and art activities will engage children each week, and the completed book will be spiral-bound and on display at the end of the month. All supplies are provided.

• LUNCHEON: All former Employees of Piqua Memorial Hospital are invited to the quarterly luncheon at Buffalo Jacks at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jacks, 137 S. High St., Covington. Reservation are not required as participants will order off the menu. For questions, call Nancy at (937) 473 3337 or Judy at (937) 214 2036.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy.

March 9

• FILM SERIES: The Hayner Film Series will continue at 7:30 p.m. with “Stagecoach” at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. A group of people traveling on a stagecoach find their journey complicated by the threat of Geronimo and learn something about each other in the process.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer its Lent special beginning at 6 p.m.

• BREAKFAST FOR DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer made to order breakfast for dinner. Everything will be ala carte from 6-7:30 p.m.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. U.S. Route 36, Covington, will host its annual Lenten fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. The dinners are $7 with coffee. Drinks and desserts are extra. Carry-outs available. An additional event will be March 23.

March 10

• ROUTES FOR ROOTS: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society is having its 23rd Annual Routes for Roots Workshop on March 24 at the Fort Piqua Plaza Conference Center, fourth floor, Piqua. Advance registration is due by today and is $20. Walk-ins the day of will be $25. Check in the day of the event is 8:15 a.m. with the workshop ending at 3:30 p.m. There will be door prizes, vendors and handouts. Speaker information and registration forms are available on the organization’s Facebook page, at www.rootsweb.ancestry.com/~ohmchgs, at the Piqua Library, Piqua Local History Department and area libraries. For questions, contact Wendy Watson at (937) 701-3047 or gspbeagle@gmail.com.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• PORK CHOPS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer stuffed pork chops beginning at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all- you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with french fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• LEGO MANIA CLUB: Build with Legos from 2:00 – 3:00pm at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each gathering will have a theme as well as freestyle building. All ages are welcome.

March 11

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• Euchre Tournament – The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls will have a euchre tournament beginning at 1:00 for only $3. Sign up at noon. Lots of fun and snacks.

March 12

• AARP TAX ASSISTANCE: AARP will be at the Milton-Union Public Library offering tax assistance by appointment only from 5-8 p.m.

• BOARD MEETING: The March board meeting for the Miami County Educational Service Center will be held at 5:15 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-8 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The evening book discussion group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: At this adult audiobook club, everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club at 1 pm at the Milton-Union Public Library.

March 13

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• SPRING STORYTIME: Children from birth to 5 years old can come to Pleasant Hill Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. to enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. Call 676-2731 for more information. The library is located at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be held at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• BOOK CLUB: The Inspirational Book Club will be reading “In This Moment” by Karen Kingsbury, and will meet at the Milton-Union Public Library at 1 p.m. Visit the library to pick up your copy and join in the fun.

• PINTEREST CRAFT: Create a beaded wind chime at the Pinterest Craft of the Month at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Sign-ups are required, as supplies are provided. Please call 698-5515.

March 14

• CHILDREN’S STORYTIME: Children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Mark Greenwood will offer a PI Day presentation. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

March 15

• LECTURE SERIES: Bill Albers will speak at the WACO Air Museum’s Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. at the museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Albers will present a lecture entitled “The Memphis Belle,” in preparation for the upcoming opening of the Memphis Belle exhibit at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, which is to open May 17 and will feature the restored “Memphis Belle.” Parking and admission are free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. Donations will be accepted. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• HIGH NOONERS BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s adult book club will meet at noon to discuss “King’s Mountain” by Sharyn Mccrumb. Visit the library to pick up a copy today.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

