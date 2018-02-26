Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• STORY TIME: Meet at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a special monthly children’s story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special story time at Culver’s, 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. This story time is for all ages and no registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 200, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BOOK CLUB: As part of Black History Month, a special book club event will be offered at 5:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Participants will view the film “Hidden Figures” and compare it to the book by Margot Lee Shetterly. Copies of the book are available at the library’s checkout desk; it can also be downloaded as an eBook or audio book at piqualibrary.org.

• BOOK CLUB: Join staff for a book discussion at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be reading and discussing “Under a Wing” by Reeve Lindbergh for the month of February. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. They read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 112, or visit tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• TENDERLOINS: Tenderloin sandwiches with toppings and fries will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $5 and begin at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Get an early start on your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations by supporting the Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet immediately following the regular council meeting.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• TRIVIA: Troy Main Street invites the community to test their trivia knowledge at the Taste of Troy Trivia Night. Trivia will begin at 6 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Downtown Troy. Tickets are $25 a person or $175 to reserve a table for eight people. Each ticket includes food, one drink (alcoholic or nonalcoholic), and the opportunity for prizes. Additional drink tickets for alcohol can be purchased for $5 apiece. Tickets must be purchased in advance. To reserve your seat, call the Troy Main Street office at 339-5455 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or stop by the Troy Main Street office at 405 SW Public Square Suite 231, Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• EUCHRE: A Euchre tournament — with prizes — will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m. and blood pressure and blood glucose tests from 9-10 a.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• COMMUNITY DINNER: Tipp City Methodist Church will serve baked ham, scalloped potatoes, cole slaw, dessert and drink from 5-6:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per person or $15 per family. Proceeds will be used to purchase equipment for the aquatic center for special-needs children.

• HAND CRAFTS: Knitting and crocheting will be offered at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center from 10 a.m. to noon.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. This will be a Pancake Day review. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• CULINARY SHOWCASE: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer a culinary showcase event at 5 p.m. The executive chef will offer a specialty meal at stations in the Candlewick Bistro. To make a reservation, call 440-3600.

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy hour is at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy John’s sliders at 6 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

Civic agenda

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. For more information call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• CHESS CLUB: Join staff for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month at the Troy-Miami County Public Library; all ages and skill levels are welcome. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Get an early start on your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations by supporting the Piqua Baptist Church community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN: Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will serve sweet and sour chicken over rice with an eggroll for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Euchre starts at 7 p.m. for $5.

• FRIENDS MEETING: The New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s monthly meeting will be held at 6:30pm. Pick up a brochure at the front desk for information.

• AARP TAX ASSISTANCE: AARP will be at the Milton-Union Public Library offering tax assistance by appointment only from 10 am to 2 pm.

• MY BOOK & ME: Designed to help children in grades kindergarten and up write and illustrate short stories of their very own. Meets 6:30-8 pm at the Milton-Union Public Library. Different writing prompts and art activities will engage children each week, and the completed book will be spiral-bound and on display at the end of the month. All supplies are provided.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• DAWN TRAINING: On the first Thursday of every month, Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org.

• ALS EDUCATION: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease, on the third Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. Make a reservation at (937) 525-0930.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

March 2

• EXHIBIT: “Hayner Happenings: The Things We Do” is a fun and informational exhibit — opening today — curated by two of the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s experienced committee members, Gerri Nichols and Judy Deeter. This exhibit focuses on the thousands of culturally enriching events that have happened since the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center opened its doors in 1976. An opening reception will be from 5-6:45 p.m. at the center. The exhibit will run through March 31.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer its Lent special beginning at 6 p.m.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• FISH OR CHICKEN TENDERS: Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer fish and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, cole slaw and dessert from 6-7 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children.

• COMPUTER Q&A: Those who need help with their computers or devices can sign up for a 30-minute one-on-one session with a local expert 9:30am – 12 pm. At the Milton-Union Public Library. Library laptops are available if you are not able to bring your own. Call 698-5515 to make an appointment.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The VFW, 179 N. High St., Covington, will offer dinner from 5-8 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

March 3

• KARAOKE: Come share your singing talents at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Karaoke begins at 7 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Get an early start on your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations by supporting the Piqua Harley-Davidson community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1501 E. Ash St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the CBC “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A Concord PTO quarter auction will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Patrick Parish Center. Doors open at noon and paddles are $5 each or $45 for an all-in paddle. Cars for Classrooms also will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during the event. For more information or tickets, call 332-6730.

• STEAK AND CHICKEN: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a steak and chicken dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• TEEN GEEK MEET: Teens 18 and under are invited to play games, watch anime, cosplay and have fun at the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-4 pm.

