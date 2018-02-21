Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join participants after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included and each week is different. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12-year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.). Staff naturalists have developed hands-on lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month September-May. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). All fees are due at time of registration. Deadline for registration and payment is the Monday prior to the program. Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). Topic for February is “Endangered Species.”

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. This will be a working meeting for Kiwanians and committees. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church in Troy will join with Community Blood Center in hosting a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. in the meeting room, 20 S. Walnut St. The knit “Blood Donor” winter beanie is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy hour is at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy John’s sliders at 6 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2.

Thursday

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional session schedule for March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional session scheduled for March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• COIN APPRAISAL: MainSource Bank will host HCC Rare Coins at its Troy at 635 S. Market St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for free coin and rare paper bills appraisals. With more than three decades of experience, a knowledgeable HCC staff member will be on site conducting coin appraisals, with no appointment necessary. For more information, visit www.mainsourcebank.com.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer a program, “Early Settlers of Ohio,” by Andy Hite of JOhnston Farm & Indian Agency, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Make a reservation at 440-3600 or kosting@storypoint.com.

• CAREGIVER CONNECTION: Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County’s Caregiver Connection, a program of support and sharing for those caring for a loved one, will be from 2-3 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• FRIENDS MEETING: The New Friends of Bradford Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in working with the library on several events throughout the year should come on this date as they plan for this calendar year. If you would like to join the New Friends of Bradford Public Library, you can pick up an application at Bradford Public Library or call Carolyn Smith at (937) 526-2285. The New Friends group meets on the last Thursday of every month.

• PRESIDENTS OF THE PLAZA: The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will present their first Library Lounge Series program for 2018, “Presidents at the Plaza,” at 7 p.m. in the lobby of the library. The February event will focus on the beginning of the 20th century, the years from 1900-1929. The evening will include Jim Oda, portraying a broadcaster for station WPPL-radio; Larry and Julia Marple of Springfield, portraying Theodore and Edith Roosevelt; and Jason Townsend, worship pastor and director of the Praise Team at St. Paul’s Church. Refreshments will be served. While the event is free, participants must have a ticket. Tickets are available to the public at the front desk of the library.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John in Piqua will join with Community Blood Center in hosting a community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St. The knit “Blood Donor” winter beanie is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be by SpringMeade.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Friday

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs also will be available for $10.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Brookdale will offer a Taste of Elegance at 1 p.m. and there will be a celebration of February birthdays.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• UKULELE CLUB: Teens are invited to join ukulele club from 4-5 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own instrument or share one at the library.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza beginning at 6 p.m.

• RECORD HOP: The Bradford Community Club, 149 N. Miami Ave., will host a ‘50’s and ‘60’s rock ‘n’ roll music record hop from 6-9 p.m. The evening will include food and music with Bradford’s “hometown Dick Clark” as the DJ and host. Admission is $3 at the door. Tunes from some of the greats of this era, including Buddy Holly, Elvis, Everly Brothers, Rick Nelson and many more, will be offered.

• ITALIAN CHICKEN: Italian chicken, salad, rolls and dessert will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. U.S. Route 36, Covington, will host its annual Lenten fish fry from 4:30-7 p.m. The dinners are $7 with coffee. Drinks and desserts are extra. Carry-outs available. Additional events will be March 9 and 23.

Saturday

• BIRTHDAY: A party for Oran Thomas’ 90th birthday will be from 1-4 p.m. at Union Baptist Church, 1833 E. Peterson Road, Troy. The event will be hosted Oran’s children, who ask that gifts be omitted. Cards are welcome. For more information, call Cindy Robe at (419) 610-8461.

• BUS TOURS: The Piqua Public Library is hosting two bus tours highlighting the African-American history of Piqua. Library Director and local historian Jim Oda will be conducting. Highlights of the bus tours include Mills Brothers sites; the Village of Rossville; the journey and settling of the Randolph freed slaves from Virginia; graves of members of the 54th Massachusetts Regiment and much more. Groups depart from the library lobby at 10 a.m. and noon. Tickets must be purchased in advance for $5 at the Mainstreet Piqua office, 326 N. Main St., Piqua. There will only be 24 available seats on each tour.

• TENDERLOINS: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will be offering its first tenderloin dinner of the year at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, from 5 p.m. until they are sold out. A future tenderloin dinner will be March 24. Dinners are $8 each and will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine-in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at (937) 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow the fire department on Facebook.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be available. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• CABBAGE ROLL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a cabbage roll dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• NATURE SKETCHING: The Miami County Park District will hold the new Nature Sketching program from 10 a.m. to noon at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185, north of Covington. Join park district naturalist/artist Kay Hissong and enjoy guided nature sketching inside the warmth of the cabin with a cup of hot chocolate or coffee by the fire. Experiment with different art mediums as we do a series of short sketches. Beginners and advanced artists welcome. Bring your own sketching tool. For adults. Class size limited. Class fee $7 per person with sketch pad provided or $2 per person if you provide your own sketch pad. Payment due at time of registration. Preregistration required. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• 4-H KICK-OFF: The public is invited to the 4-H Kick-Off set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua.

• Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Winter Tree Identification” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month, learn how to identify trees in their winter state. Mr. Tree will be on site to tell participants about the many mysteries of trees and even hand out candy. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. A full breakfast, made-to-order. is available for $7 from 8-11 a.m. Children 10 and under are $3.

• STORY TIME: Meet library staff at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a special monthly children’s story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, at Culvers, 2100 W. Main St., Troy. Participants will enjoy various activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. This story time is for all ages and no registration is required. The Troy Bookmobile will also be available at this event, so bring your returns or plan to browse their collection. Additional children’s story times at Culver’s are scheduled for March 26 and April 30. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 200, or visit tmcpl.org.

• WILD ART: Please join Brukner Nature Center staff from 1-4 p.m. for a unique fundraising event as they help you paint a portrait of winter chickadees on a 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas. A BNC naturalist will provide an introduction to the natural history of these native birds. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint. The event is $35 per person, (ages 13 to adult), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Saturday, Feb. 24 by 5 p.m. (cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

Monday

• STORY TIME: Meet at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a special monthly children’s story time. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special story time at Culver’s, 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. This story time is for all ages and no registration is required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 200, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BOOK CLUB: As part of Black History Month, a special book club event will be offered at 5:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Participants will view the film “Hidden Figures” and compare it to the book by Margot Lee Shetterly. Copies of the book are available at the library’s checkout desk; it can also be downloaded as an eBook or audio book at piqualibrary.org.

• BOOK CLUB: Join staff for a book discussion at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be reading and discussing “Under a Wing” by Reeve Lindbergh for the month of February. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. They read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 112, or visit tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• TENDERLOINS: Tenderloin sandwiches with toppings and fries will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $5 and begin at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Get an early start on your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations by supporting the Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Community Blood Center “Blood Donors are Lucky Charms” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Tuesday

• TRIVIA: Troy Main Street invites the community to test their trivia knowledge at the Taste of Troy Trivia Night. Trivia will begin at 6 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Downtown Troy. Tickets are $25 a person or $175 to reserve a table for eight people. Each ticket includes food, one drink (alcoholic or nonalcoholic), and the opportunity for prizes. Additional drink tickets for alcohol can be purchased for $5 apiece. Tickets must be purchased in advance. To reserve your seat, call the Troy Main Street office at 339-5455 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or stop by the Troy Main Street office at 405 SW Public Square Suite 231, Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• EUCHRE: A Euchre tournament — with prizes — will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m. and blood pressure and blood glucose tests from 9-10 a.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

Feb. 28

• HAND CRAFTS: Knitting and crocheting will be offered at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center from 10 a.m. to noon.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. This will be a Pancake Day review. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Security card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• CULINARY SHOWCASE: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer a culinary showcase event at 5 p.m. The executive chef will offer a specialty meal at stations in the Candlewick Bistro. To make a reservation, call 440-3600.

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy hour is at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy John’s sliders at 6 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2.

