Community calendar

Today

• BIRD COUNT: The Miami County Park district will hold the Great Backyard Bird Count Walk from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, just south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Wil o the Wisp for a winter walk in the woods to identify and county birds as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC). This program is for both amateur and experienced birders. Bring binoculars and a bird field guide if available. Dress for the weather. For more information on the GBBC visit birdsource.org/gbbc. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a Lent special beginning at 6 p.m.

• PORK CHOPS: Baked pork chops, two sides, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The cost is $8 and serving begins at 6 p.m.

• FISH FRY: The first of six Lenten fish fries at St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, will be from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

Saturday

• FLAP JACKS: From 8-10 a.m., Lincoln Community Center of Troy, in collaboration with Applebee’s in Troy, will hold a Flapjack Fundraiser event at 1759 W. Main St. Included in the breakfast is three pancakes, two slices of bacon and your choice of juice, milk or coffee. For tickets, contact Lincoln Community Center office at 335-2715.

• VIKINGFEST: The 11th annual VikingFest 2018 will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Miami East K-8 Building. The event will include a student art show, entertainment, carnival games, inflatables, child ID by the sheriff’s office and more. Admission is free, games require tickets. Lunch and snacks will be available. For more information, visit miamieast.k12.oh.us. Proceeds will benefit scholarships, classroom grants and academic arts.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. . Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TEEN TECH: Teens 18 and under are invited to learn about coding and computer science in this fun interactive program. Participants will be using the library’s sphero robot and iPad to play fun games. This program will be from 2-4 p.m. in the multipurpose room at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church is partnering with Community Blood Center to host a community from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donor” knit beanie as a warm thank-you gift. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry beginning at 6 p.m. Trivia will begin at 7:30 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• INTRO ARCHERY: The Miami County Park District will offer an “Intro to Archery” program at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. There are three sessions from which to choose: 10 a.m. to noon, 1-3 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Join a park district naturalist and work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $10 per scout. Must preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BEGINNING BEEKEEPING: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Beginning Beekeeping” program at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy. Learn the basics of bee keeping in this two class series lead by Vickie Bowman. The first class held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. will focus on the following topics: birds and bees, what you will need to keep bees, frame and box building, where to get bees, where to put your bees, castes of bees, strains of bees, zoning, neighbors and goodies from the hive. The second class held on Sunday from 12:30-5 p.m. will focus on: nucs, package and swarm installation, diseases, inspection, feeding, mite control, hive progression and spring, summer and fall management. Complete the class in time to order hives/bees for this year. Class fee includes a 1 year membership to the Ohio State Beekeepers and Miami Valley Beekeepers. Class max 15. Class fee $60. Must pre-register. Must pre-register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CHICKEN DINNER: The American Legion Post 184, 301 W. Water St., Piqua, will have a four-piece chicken dinner from 5-7 p.m. Dinner comes with coleslaw, roll, and baked potato or fries.

Sunday

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the Brukner Nature Center Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify BNC’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife.” All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars are available for use.

• BREAKFAST: Come enjoy a full breakfast, cooked to order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. and is open to the public. Breakfast is $7 with children 10 and under being served for $3.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board will meet at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road in the lower level conference room.

• BIRD COUNT: The Miami County Park District will hold the Great Backyard Bird Count Walk from 10 a.m. to noon at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist for a winter walk in the woods to identify and county birds as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count. This program is for both amateur and experienced birders. Bring binoculars and a bird field guide if available. Dress for the weather. For more information on the GBBC visit birdsource.org/gbbc. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, just south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Valentine Dog Lovers” social where dogs and their owners spend a day celebrating love. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Monday-Friday

• HOT BEVERAGES: St. James Episcopal Church at 200 W. High St., Piqua, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to noon for a free hot beverage. Everyone is welcome.

Monday

• SPAGHETTi: Spaghetti with meat sauce, salad and garlic bread will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 begnning at 6 p.m. for $5.

• EVENT SET: The MIAMI COUNTY YMCA will offer a Black History Month event, “A Taste of Africa,” program. Abigail Ngoza-Jordan, a native of South Africa, will lead the event from 1-6:30 p.m. at the Piqua Branch Richard E. Hunt Family Youth Center. Teens in grades 5-12 are encouraged to come to the free event. Participants will explore cultural diversity, take a trip to Africa, story telling, African dance and drums, make peanut butter, explore African animals and artifacts and lots of hand on activities. Parents/guardians are welcome to join and take pictures.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Secuity card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-8 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

Tuesday

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• BOARD MEETING: The Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• CHAT AND CHEW: Come enjoy an open book discussion; chat about books and chew on a yummy snack at 6 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill library. Participants will be eating, drinking, sharing, and inspiring each other’s next book choice. For more information, call the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 676-2731.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee with others. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• CLASS LUNCH: The 1961 class of Piqua Central High School will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Buffalo Wings & Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua. Spouses and significant others are welcome to attend. Participants will order off the menu, so no reservations are required.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered for reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Auction begins at p.m.

• BLACK HISTORY: To conclude Black History Month, the Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy, will host its annual Soul Food & Jazz Night from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24. Reservations are due today to participate in the event. The Feb. 24 evening will feature the soulful sounds of saxophonist/flutist Eddie Osborne originally from Brooklyn, N.Y. This event offers family friendly fun and food and fellowship. Remember to bring a dish to share, a family recipe or native dish. Pachamama Market will be a new addition this year, displaying hand woven baskets, jewelry, pottery and more. Make a reservation or for more information, call (937) 335-2715 or email scarter@lcctroy.com.

• COMMUNITY MEAL: The Fletcher United Methodist Church will host its community free meal from 5-6:30 p.m. The menu will include a choice of chili, potato or chicken noodle soup and a choice of beef barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs or coney dogs. Assorted desserts will also be available. The church will offers if grocery giveaway as the same time of the meal each month, as well as each month on the first Tuesday from 1-3 p.m.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

• RUMMAGE SALE: A rummage sale will be offered at the also will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. New and nearly new items will be offered for sale.

• MEETING POSTPONED: The Newton Township Trustees meeting scheduled for today has been postponed. The regular meeting will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Township Building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

• PREHISTORIC PEOPLE: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society will offer “Ohio’s Prehistoric People,” presented by Johnston Farm and Indian Agency Site Manager Andy Hite from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St., Piqua. He will be discussing the area’s early Native American inhabitants. The program is free, open to the public, no reservations required. For questions, contact Stephanie Winchester at 307-7142 or stefalx@msn.com.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• STORY TIME: Story Time with Miss Candice will begin its first six-week session of the year from 11 a.m. to noon at the Bradford Public Library. Candice Skinner will be the teacher and will work with the children on developmental skills, reading aloud, listening activities, large and small muscle coordination, crafts and more. Skinner has been trained in early childhood education. Children who have already turned 3 through children who have not yet gone to kindergarten are welcome. Sign-up your child, in advance, by contacting the library at (937) 448-2612 or stop in.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will host a quarter auction. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

• DINE TO DONATE: Dine at Rapid Fired Pizza, 2311 W. Main St., Troy, between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. and the Piqua Indians Baseball team will receive 25 percent of the purchase.

Wednesday

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join participants after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included and each week is different. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12-year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.). Staff naturalists have developed hands-on lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month September-May. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). All fees are due at time of registration. Deadline for registration and payment is the Monday prior to the program. Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). Topic for February is “Endangered Species.”

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. This will be a working meeting for Kiwanians and committees. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary, first come, first served. Bring all tax information, photo ID, Social Secuity card and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church in Troy will join with Community Blood Center in hosting a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. in the meeting room, 20 S. Walnut St. The knit “Blood Donor” winter beanie is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy hour is at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy John’s sliders at 6 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2.

Thursday

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional session schedule for March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional session scheduled for March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• COIN APPRAISAL: MainSource Bank will host HCC Rare Coins at its Troy at 635 S. Market St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for free coin and rare paper bills appraisals. With more than three decades of experience, a knowledgeable HCC staff member will be onsite conducting coin appraisals, with no appointment necessary. For more information, visit www.mainsourcebank.com.

• LUNCH AND LEARN: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer a program, “Early Settlers of Ohio,” by Andy Hite of JOhnston Farm & Indian Agency, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Make a reservation at 440-3600 or kosting@storypoint.com.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• FRIENDS MEETING: The New Friends of Bradford Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in working with the library on several events throughout the year should come on this date as they plan for this calendar year. If you would like to join the New Friends of Bradford Public Library, you can pick up an application at Bradford Public Library or call Carolyn Smith at (937) 526-2285. The New Friends group meets on the last Thursday of every month.

• PRESIDENTS OF THE PLAZA: The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will present their first Library Lounge Series program for 2018, “Presidents at the Plaza,” at 7 p.m. in the lobby of the library. The February event will focus on the beginning of the 20th century, the years from 1900-1929. The evening will include Jim Oda, portraying a broadcaster for station WPPL-radio; Larry and Julia Marple of Springfield, portraying Theodore and Edith Roosevelt; and Jason Townsend, worship pastor and director of the Praise Team at St. Paul’s Church. Refreshments will be served. While the event is free, participants must have a ticket. Tickets are available to the public at the front desk of the library.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John in Piqua will join with Community Blood Center in hosting a community blood drive from 1:30-5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St. The knit “Blood Donor” winter beanie is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be by SpringMeade.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Feb. 23

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs also will be available for $10.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Brookdale will offer a Taste of Elegance at 1 p.m. and there will be a celebration of February birthdays.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• UKULELE CLUB: Teens are invited to join ukulele club from 4-5 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own instrument or share one at the library.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza beginning at 6 p.m.

• RECORD HOP: The Bradford Community Club, 149 N. Miami Ave., will host a ‘50’s and ‘60’s rock ‘n’ roll music record hop from 6-9 p.m. The evening will include food and music with Bradford’s “hometown Dick Clark” as the DJ and host. Admission is $3 at the door. Tunes from some of the greats of this era, including Buddy Holly, Elvis, Everly Brothers, Rick Nelson and many more, will be offered.

• ITALIAN CHICKEN: Italian chicken, salad, rolls and dessert will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

