Community calendar

Today

• VETERANS EVENT: Veterans of the Miami Valley will share their stories from World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Afghanistan, Iraq, and wherever their country sent them at 9 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. Men and women who served will be the speakers as they share those days, those years, those times of war to restore the peace. Visitors are welcome to come listen to their fellow veterans discuss their time on land, in the air and on the sea. Free doughnuts and coffee will be available for the event. An elevator is available. For more information, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/ or call (937) 332-8852.

• ROMANTIC PLACES: Join staff at 6 p.m. for “Romantic Places of the World, an Immersive Travelogue,” at Troy-Miami County Public Library. Prepare to be swept away into the sights, sounds, and aromas of some of the most romantic places in the world right here at the library. This program is for all ages and no registration is necessary. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org .

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $2.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. at Buffalo Wings and Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join participants after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included and each week is different. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

Thursday

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• KATHY’S KRAFTS: Kathy’s Krafts, by Kathy Weigandt, will be at Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m. All attendees will be creating their own special Valentine card and a treat box for Valentine’s Day. All materials will be furnished and the cost is $7 per person. Please sign-up at the library or call in to reserve a spot at (937) 448-2612. Refreshments will be served.

• COOKIE JAR: St. James’ Cookie Jar at 200 W. High St. will be open from 4-5 p.m. This event is free and open to the community. Come and enjoy an hour of trivia and cookies.

• HOT DOGS: Hot dogs, corn dogs, and onion rings will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 starting at 6 p.m. Items are individually priced. Euchre will start at 7 p.m., stay and play for $5.

Through Friday

• HOT BEVERAGES: St. James Episcopal Church at 200 W. High St., Piqua, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to noon for a free hot beverage. Everyone is welcome.

Friday

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Melissa Leingang from Unity Bank will offer a program on safe financing and banking from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• CHICKEN CHUNKS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer chicken chunks beginning at 6 p.m.

• HAM: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans and dessert will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

Saturday

• CONCERT: The Ohio FFA Alumni Association, along with the Miami County Farm Bureau, will host a community, agriculture-leadership event Feb. 10 at Hobart Arena in Troy. Peterson Farm Brothers will perform at 6 p.m. These three Kansas farm brothers, along with their family, have been telling the story of American agriculture through various workshops and parody music videos. Doors open 5 p.m. Contact Hobart Arena or go online for tickets. Concert only is $15 for adults and $10 for youth.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• LEGO: Build with LEGO from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each gathering will have a theme as well as freestyle building. All ages are welcome.

• CHILD ID: The EZ Child ID program will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at the Troy Moose Lodge, 511 N. Elm St., Troy. The program provides parents with an electronic file that contains personal information, electronic fingerprints, photographs and a video file of their children. This information is readily available to law enforcement if a child becomes lost or is abducted. Only a parent or guardian has the copy of the file, and a CD is supplied by the lodge, If you want it saved on any other format, you must provide the media.

• PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Donations will be accepted and the menu will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk, which offer free refills. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

• PORK LOIN: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a pork loin and mashed potato dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• POT PIE: Troy View Church, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will be offering an old fashion chicken pot pie (dumpling) dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. Along with the dumplings, there will be mashed potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and drinks. Adults meals are $8, children 4-12 are $5 and those 3 years and younger are free. Carry-outs available.

• MARDI GRAS: Sing, dance and enjoy a Mardi Gras Party at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Bring a snack to share and have fun singing karaoke 7 p.m. to closing.

Sunday

• EUCHRE TOURNAMENT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon. Snacks will be available.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 377 N. Third St. A full breakfast, made-to-order, is available for $7 from 8-11 a.m. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• FAMILY FUN: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for family fun night, “We Love Penguins!” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Staff will have some Valentine fun; participants will play games, have refreshments, make a craft, and take home a penguin balloon. This family fun event is for all ages. Registration is required and is available online at tmcpl.org or at the library.

• BEAT THE BLUES: Cold weather got you down? Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for the program, “Beating the Winter Blues.” Alisha Barton of the Miami County OSU Extension Office will offer information on coping with the winter blues and Seasonal Affective Disorder. This program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Eagles Lodge is partnering with Community Blood Center to host a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donor” knit beanie as a warm thank-you gift. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Bradford High School is partnering with Community Blood Center to host a community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty, staff and community members. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donor” knit beanie as a warm thank-you gift. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Tipp City United Methodist Church is partnering with Community Blood Center to host a community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Blood Donor” knit beanie as a warm thank-you gift. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-8 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audiobook club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• ALUMNI: The Bradford High School class of 1968 will meet at 1 p.m. in the Bradford Public Library’s Community Room. This is the 50th year of their high school graduation and plans need to be made for the reunion on May 19. All class members are invited to attend in assisting with the plan. For more information, contact the library at (937) 448-2612.

• SALAD AND POTATOES: Enjoy a salad bar or potato bar with plenty of toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. The price is $6 for both, or $3.50 for just one.

• BOARD MEETING: The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. in room 404.

Feb. 12-16

• HOT BEVERAGES: St. James Episcopal Church at 200 W. High St., Piqua, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to noon for a free hot beverage. Everyone is welcome.

Feb. 13

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• PARTY: A Valentine’s Day party will be offered at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• BOOK CLUB: The Inspirational Book Club will be reading “If I Run,” by Terri Blackstock at the Milton-Union Public Library at 1 p.m.

• CRAFT: Join the Pinterest Craft of the Month at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. February’s craft is a macrame beaded key chain. Sign-ups are required as supplies are provided. Call (937) 698-5515.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• TINKER TUESDAY: Library staff puts the fun in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education by providing hands-on learning for kids. Join staf for Tinker Tuesdays at 3 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill library. This event is geared for kids in kindergarten to grade six. Registration is requested at (937) 676-2731.

• VOLUNTEER RECRUITING:

Tuesday, February 13th, 2018 from 6-8pm – Partners in Hope will host a volunteer recruitment and information session from 6-8 p.m. Come learn about the organization and the opportunities to make an impact as a volunteer. Call Andrea att 335-0448 for questions or to make a reservation.

Feb. 14

• PIQUA’S PAST: In honor of Black History Month, the “Portals to Piqua’s Past” presentation at the Piqua Public Library will focus on African-American businesses in town throughout the years, their successes, and the challenges they faced. Meets at 7 p.m., led by local historian and Library Director Jim Oda.

• DINNER AND DANCE: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer a Sweetheart Dinner and Dance from 6-8 p.m. Following dinner, the One More Time Swing Band will provide music for dancing. For a reservation, call 440-3600.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Bill Horstman with Habitat for Humanity will speak. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy hour will be offered from 4-7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with chips and toppings for $2 will be available at 6 p.m.

Feb. 15

• BLACK HISTORY: As part of Black History Month, the Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy, will feature Abigail Ngoza-Jordan, a native of South Africa at 6 p.m. This program will be “Taking a Trip to Africa,” and include storytelling, African dances and drums and exploring cultural diversity. Along with these presentations, there display will be a display from the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the first African-American regiment organized by the Northern States during the Civil War. The event is free and open to the public.

• LECTURE SERIES: Great-grand-niece of Orville and Wilbur Wright, Amanda Wright-Lane, will present “Just Brothers” at the WACO Air Museum’s Willis Wing, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy, as part of the ongoing Aviation Lecture Series. She will speak to the ordinary, yet extraordinary, relationship these two Midwest brothers had that led to the invention of the aero plane. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 22 and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: Hannah Pennington will be at Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for an Essential Oils workshop. For $10, each participant will make an oil-filled roller and lip scrub, and will also receive a lip balm. Refreshments will be provided. Call (937) 448-2162 to reserve a seat.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 22 and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• BOOK CLUB: The Milton-Union Public Library’s adult book club will meet at noon to discuss “The Wolf Gift,” by Anne Rice.

• ART: Join staff at 6 p.m. for I ♥ Art at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library, Pleasant Hill. Motivate your child’s imagination and self-expression with this fun workshop. This program is for children of all ages. Class will be limited to 30 children, registration is available at (937) 676-2731 or stop by the library at 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill.

• SLOPPY JOE: Pat’s sloppy joe will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for sandwich, chips and pickle for $4. Join in for Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

