Community calendar

Feb. 1

• BLACK HISTORY: The Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy, has scheduled four events in February in support of Black History Month. The month will kick off at 6 p.m. with a program entitled “The Next Generation.” The program will be put on by the youth that participate here at the Lincoln Community Center Afterschool Enrichment Program. This will include oral presentations, a skit and local history facts. The event is free.

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• COMMISSION MEETING: The members of the Public Defender Commission will meet at 10 a.m. at the office of the Public Defender, 201 W. Main St., Troy.

• CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer sweet and sour chicken over rice with an egg roll for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• MEETING: The New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. Ask at the front desk for more information if interested in learning more.

Friday

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Premier Health will offer a Lunch and Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• FISH AND CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be serving fish and/or chicken tenders, French fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert beginning at 6 p.m. Adults $8 and children 10 and under just $4.

• COMPUTER SESSION: A local expert will be offering 30-minute one-on-one sessions from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Milton-Union Public Library for those who need help with their computers from 9:30 a.m. to noon once a month. Library laptops will be available if you are not able to bring your own. Call the library at (937) 698-5515 to make an appointment.

Saturday

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: Share A Meal, a free meal for the community, will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible. This program is free to anyone in need of a meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu will include chili, baked potatoes, mandarin orange gelatin, cake and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 begins at 7 p.m.

• TEEN CLUB: Teens 18 and under are invited to join Teen Anime Club from 2-4 p.m. where participants will be watching Japanese shows on the big screen and have manga to check out from the graphic novels section in the teen corner. The meeting will be from 2-4 p.m.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Troy Community Prayer Breakfast will be at the Lincoln Community Center at 7:30 a.m.

• BOARD MEETING: The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. in the Hickory Room for a work session to discuss goals and objectives.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Come and enjoy a full breakfast cooked-to-order at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. and is open to the public. The price is $7 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under. There will be a bluegrass jam session from 2-5 p.m. with food available from 1-3:30 p.m. for reasonable prices.

Monday

• UNDERGROUND RAILROAD: The Troy-Miami County Public Library will offer a program at 7 p.m., “Underground Railroad: Exploring the History in Our Community.” Patrick Kennedy of the Local History Library will provide an overview of the history of slavery, a summary of the Underground Railroad, and the role of the community. This program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ROMANTIC PLACES: Join staff at 6 p.m. for “Romantic Places of the World, an Immersive Travelogue,” at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Prepare to be swept away into the sights, sounds, and aromas of some of the most romantic places in the world right here at the library. This program is for all ages and no registration is necessary. Call (937) 676-2731 for more information.

• HAMBURGERS: Hamburgers with toppings and chips will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the St. Paris Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• BOOK CLUB: The Evening Book Discussion will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. This month members are reading “All Things New,” by Lynn Austin.

• BUDDY READING: Buddy Reading continues every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. High school students and volunteers read with children in order to develop reading skills and earn AR points for school. Children can read to Belle the therapy dog.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

Tuesday

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee with us. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• EUCHRE: Euchre will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Piqua branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will be offered prior at 9:30 a.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

Wednesday

• VETERANS EVENT: Veterans of the Miami Valley will share their stories from World War II, Korea, the Cold War, Vietnam, the Gulf War, Afghanistan, Iraq, and wherever their country sent them on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy. Men and women who served will be the speakers as they share those days, those years, those times of war to restore the peace. Visitors are welcome to come listen to their fellow veterans discuss their time on land, in the air and on the sea. Free doughnuts and coffee will be available for the event. An elevator is available. For more information, visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/ or call (937) 332-8852.

• ROMANTIC PLACES: Join staff at 6 p.m. for “Romantic Places of the World, an Immersive Travelogue,” at Troy-Miami County Public Library. Prepare to be swept away into the sights, sounds, and aromas of some of the most romantic places in the world right here at the library. This program is for all ages and no registration is necessary. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org .

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $2.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. at Buffalo Wings and Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586, or visit the website: www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizens Center. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-7 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join participants after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included and each week is different. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

Feb. 8

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Milton Public Library. An appointment is necessary by calling (937) 698-5515. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• KATHY’S KRAFTS: Kathy’s Krafts, by Kathy Weigandt, will be at Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m. All attendees will be creating their own special Valentine card and a treat box for Valentine’s Day. All materials will be furnished and the cost is $7 per person. Please sign-up at the library or call in to reserve a spot at (937) 448-2612. Refreshments will be served.

Feb. 5-9

• HOT BEVERAGES: St. James Episcopal Church at 200 W. High St., Piqua, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to noon for a free hot beverage. Everyone is welcome.

Feb. 9

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Melissa Leingang from Unity Bank will offer a program on safe financing and banking from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary; bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

Feb. 10

• CONCERT: The Ohio FFA Alumni Association, along with the Miami County Farm Bureau, will host a community, agriculture-leadership event Feb. 10 at Hobart Arena in Troy. Peterson Farm Brothers will perform at 6 p.m. These three Kansas farm brothers, along with their family, have been telling the story of American agriculture through various workshops and parody music videos.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and applesauce for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Both appointments and a limited number of walk-ins will be accepted. Call (937) 778-0339 for an appointment. Bring all tax information and 2016 taxes.

• LEGO: Build with LEGO from 2-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Each gathering will have a theme as well as freestyle building. All ages are welcome.

• CHILD ID: The EZ Child ID program will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at the Troy Moose Lodge, 511 N. Elm St., Troy. The program provides parents with an electronic file that contains personal information, electronic fingerprints, photographs and a video file of their children. This information is readily available to law enforcement if a child becomes lost or is abducted. Only a parent or guardian has the copy of the file, and a CD is supplied by the lodge, If you want it saved on any other format, you must provide the media.

• PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Donations will be accepted and the menu will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk, which offer free refills. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

