Man who left body outside UVMC arraigned

MIAMI COUNTY — A Dayton man connected with allegedly helping to dump a man’s body at Upper Valley Medical Center a year ago was arraigned in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Virgil Corbin, 48, of Dayton, appeared in court for arraignment on one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence. He entered a not guilty plea. Corbin could face up to 36 months in prison and up to a $10,000 fine if he is convicted of the charge.

Corbin was one of two men who left the body of Terry Sims, 59, of Dayton, at the entrance of the hospital on Jan. 29, 2017. Sims was discovered around 7 a.m. by a hospital staff member who attempted CPR. He was later pronounced dead by Emergency Department officials.

Corbin was arrested on a warrant on the charge earlier this month. According to Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins, Corbin had been in a rehabilitation center in New York and law enforcement knew of Corbin’s whereabouts prior to his warrant service.

Corbin, held on a $10,000 bond, requested a recognizance bond. Watkins said the state had no objection to the own recognizance bond.

Judge Jeannine Pratt released Corbin with bond conditions and pre-trial services check-ins. A pre-trial was set for Feb. 5.

In other court news:

A Piqua man was found competent to stand trial following a mental health evaluation in a motion to determine competency hearing on Tuesday.

Stanley Fraley, 61, remains incarcerated on a $100,000 cash bond for allegedly digitally raping a woman in her home in September 2017. He was charged with first-degree felony rape and entered a plea of not guilty to the charge in earlier court proceedings. Fraley was ordered by Judge Pratt to undergo a psychiatric evaluation in November.

According to reports, Fraley admitted to digitally raping an adult female in her home last week after he was questioned by Troy Police Department detectives.

The female victim, known to Fraley, contacted Miami County Victim Witness and reported she had been digitally penetrated against her will by Fraley on Sept. 12. The victim told authorities Fraley asked to have sex with her and she told him no. Fraley then sexually assaulted the female while she was seated in a lift chair. Fraley then apologized and left her Troy residence.

A 17-year-old juvenile was sentenced to serve four years in prison for five counts of second-degree aggravated robbery with a gun specification in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Covington teen sentenced to prison

Christian Triplett, 17, of Covington, was sentenced to serve three years for the robbery charge and an additional year for the gun specification, according to court records.

The juvenile’s charges were bonded to the adult court from juvenile court in December.

Triplett was one of multiple juveniles accused of aggravated robbery in the Piqua Kroger parking lot on Oct. 8.

According to reports, Triplett allegedly pulled a gun on four other subjects demanding money at Kroger on Oct. 8. Several juveniles were charged and incarcerated.

A male juvenile, 17, was charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery, third-degree felony tampering with evidence, and obstructing official business.

Another male juvenile, 16, was charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery.

Triplett was ordered to pay restitution to the victims of $1,106. Triplett was granted 108 days of jail time credit.

