Community calendar

Today

• MOVE AND GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to Move & Groove at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6 and no registration is necessary. Additional sessions are scheduled on Feb. 5 and 19. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BOOK CLUB: Join staff for a book discussion at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be reading and discussing “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin. In this sweet, uplifting homage to bookstores, Zevin perfectly captures the joy of connecting people and books. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month to read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 112, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TENDERLOINS: Texas-size tenderloin sandwiches with toppings and fries will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5 beginning at 6 p.m.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy. The speaker for the Troy Noon Optimists Club will be Alexis Faust, executive director of the Aullwood Audubon Center.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet immediately following the regular council meeting.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Monday-Friday

• HOT BEVERAGES: St. James Episcopal Church at 200 W. High St., Piqua, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to noon for a free hot beverage. Everyone is welcome.

Tuesday

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center by dining at Bob Evans in Troy, 1749 W. Main St., from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bob Evans will donate a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife when you present a flier at check out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com, at the Interpretive Building, or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com. You may also use your smartphone to show the flier. Good on dine in or carry-out.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Euchre is offered at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center, the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Exercise will begin at 9:30 a.m. Blood pressure checks will be offered from 9-10 a.m.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• CHAT AND CHEW: Come enjoy an open book discussion; chat about books and chew on a snack at 6 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill library. Participants will be eating, drinking, sharing, and inspiring each other’s next book choice. For more information, call the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 676-2731.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

Civic agendas

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Kiwanis member spotlight will feature Warren Parker. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host Tim Davis and a Pop Rocks jump rope yeam. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at 12 p.m

• HAND CRAFTS: Knitting and crocheting will be offered at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center from 10 a.m. to noon.

• CULINARY SHOWCASE: The executive chef at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer a culinary showcase event at 5 p.m.

• SLIDERS: Johns sliders will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 starting at 6 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2.

• OPEN HOUSE: A Miami Valley Young Marines open house will be held from 6:15-7:30 p.m. at the AMVETS Post 88, Troy. For more information on the organization, that now has a Miami County location, visit www.miamivalleyyoungmarines.com or call (937) 657-7813.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 5-6 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

Civic agendas

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be bingo.

• MYSTERY TRIP: The Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center will offer a mystery trip and lunch. Call (937) 778-5247 for more information.

• DANCE CLASS: Salsa City Fitness returns to the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6 p.m. Join this lively class that utilizes choreographed dance moves and cardio intervals with the fun of drumming. This is a free event, but class size is limited. Register at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TACO SALAD: Enjoy a taco salad at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• DAWN TRAINING: On the first Thursday of every month, Fusion will host Project DAWN training by Miami County Public Health at 5:30 p.m. at 421 Broadway, Piqua. For more information on Fusion’s involvement in Project Dawn, visit https://www.fusionucc.org/what-we-do/project-dawn. For more information on Fusion or any of these events, visit fusionucc.org.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Friday

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Brookdale will offer a Taste of Elegance at 1 p.m.

• MEATLOAF: Enjoy meatloaf, two sides, salad and dessert for $8 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs also will be available for $10.

• JAVA JAM: A Java Jam, sponsored by the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, will be from 7:30-9 p.m. in the Community Room, 405 S.W. Public Square, third floor, Troy. The event is free for members and potential members.

• FRIDAY DINNERS: The VFW, 179 N. High St., Covington, will offer dinner from 5-8 p.m.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Jan. 27

• APPRAISAL FAIR: The Tippecanoe Historical Society will hold its annual appraisal fair at the American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and appraisals begin at noon. Longtime auctioneers Scott Pence and Jerry Stitcher will be doing the appraisals. The cost is $5 to have up to two items appraised and each additional item is $3. The Legion Auxiliary will have food available for purchase. Bring your items in to get an idea as to their worth.

• RIBS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a barbecue rib dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• TENDERLOINS: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will be offering its first tenderloin dinner of the year at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, from 5 p.m. until they are sold out. Future tenderloin dinners will be Feb. 24 and March 24. Dinners are $8 each and will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine-in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at (937) 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow the fire department on Facebook. A limited number of gun raffle tickets remain available, details are on the Facebook page.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

Jan. 28

• CHILI COOK-OFF: Join members of Greene Street United Methodist Church for the annual Chili Cook-off and Dessert Auction to benefit the Greene Street Food Pantry. The event will start at noon and everyone can sample each chili submission and vote for their favorite chili (or more than one) with dollars and cents. There will also be a dessert auction, with the winning bids being announced following the chili tasting.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BASKET BINGO: The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter will offer a basket bingo at 2 p.m. in the Miami East High School cafeteria. Enter through the east door of the high school, No. 14. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Longenberger baskets will be the prize for the 20 games, with the grand prize being a special basket feature. Tickets are $20 for the 20 games and a raffle entry. There will also be raffles, extra games, and concessions sales offered. All winning tie-breaking cards win a consolation prize of a Longenberger product. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter at (937) 335-7070, Ext. 3212, or by purchasing them at the door.

• ITALIAN DINNER: St. Teresa Catholic Church, 6925 W. US Rt. 36, Covington, is having its annual authentic Italian dinner from 4-6 p.m. in the church annex. The menu includes meatballs and spaghetti, stuffed shells, salad with Italian dressing, bread and dessert. The cost is $6 per person. Coffee is included and drinks can be purchased.

Jan. 29-Feb. 2

• HOT BEVERAGES: St. James Episcopal Church at 200 W. High St., Piqua, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to noon for a free hot beverage. Everyone is welcome.

Jan. 29

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6 p.m. for a movie and some freshly popped popcorn. Participants will be watching the Disney movie, “Moana,” and it is rated PG and runs for 113 minutes. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• STORY TIME: Meet at Culver’s in Troy from 10-10:30 a.m. for a special monthly children’s storytime. Children and their caregivers are invited to join Ms. Andi of Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, a branch of Troy-Miami County Public Library, for this special storytime at Culvers, 2100 W. Main St. Participants will enjoy various activities which may include stories, songs, and a craft. This storytime is for all ages and no registration is required. Call the library at 339.0502, Ext. 200, for more information. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 200, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy. The speaker will be Nicole Loy, the new director of Troy Main Street.

Jan. 30

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

Jan. 31

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Spiritual Aims Committee will present a program. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome Ann Knostman, owner of Troy’s Chick-fil-a. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at 12 p.m.

• RESERVATIONS NEEDED: Reservations are due today for the Miami County Chapter of Ohio Public Employee Retirees meting at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 248 Wood St., Piqua. Enter parking lot from Downing Street. Lunch is $10, payable at the door. For a reservation, call Beth, 335-2771. The featured speaker will be Miami County Commissioner Gregory Simmons. This meeting is open to any retired or currently employed Ohio public employee.

• COMMUNITY DINNER: A community dinner will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. by the Tipp City Seniors at the Tipp City Methodist Church. The meal will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, drinks and a dessert table. Meals will be $5 each or a family of three or more for $15. Proceeds will benefit the Building Fund.

