Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. This will be a working meeting for Kiwanians and committees. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will be presenting an Am Tryke (special needs bike). The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at 12 p.m.

• NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home school student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). The topic for January is “Raptors.”

• HAPPY HOUR: Happy Hour will be from 4-7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at 6 p.m. for $2.

Thursday

• AVIATION SERIES: Covington resident, Jerry Kemp, Lt. Col. (Ret.) USAF, will be the guest speaker at the WACO Aviation Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. With over 40 years of flying experience and over 20,000 hours of logged flight time, Kemp will share experiences as a fighter pilot. His personal stories, laced with humor, will also include an accident in a F-111. A time for questions will follow and the lecture is set for one hour. Parking and admission are free and open to the public. It will be held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Blood pressure checks will begin at 11 a.m.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional sessions scheduled for Jan. 25; Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional sessions scheduled for Jan. 25; Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• GAME NIGHT: The Troy Historical Society will have a Troy-Miami County trivia game night at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. The meeting is free and open to the public. The “Jeopardy-style” game will be hosted by society trustee Jack Carter. Society members invited the community to come test their knowledge of local history. For more information, call (937) 339-5900 or email the society at tths@frontier.com.

• ANNUAL MEETING: The Troy Recreation Association will hold its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The Troy Rec, 11 N. Market St. The meeting is open to the public and will be followed by the regular January business meeting.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board will meet at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road in the lower level conference room.

• PULLED PORK: Pulled pork sandwiches with chips will be offered for $4 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. After eating stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Friday

• DULCIMER CONCERT: This annual concert at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center features The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton with Matthew Dickerson, winner of the Mideast Regional Hammered Dulcimer Competition and the National Hammered Dulcimer Championship in 2012 competitions. The 7:30 p.m. concert is performed in conjunction with the MDSD annual dulcimer workshop set for Saturday. Learn more about the workshop at www.daytondulcimers.com. The workshop requires a modest registration fee, but the Hayner concert is free.

• FAMILY NIGHT: The Miami County YMCA will be holding a Family Night at the Piqua Branch Richard E. Hunt Family Youth Center. The event will take place from 5-8:30 p.m. for youth in grades fifth through 12th. Parents are welcome to stay and Youth Center Staff will be present. Pizza, popcorn, hot dogs and other snacks will be provided during the event. Activities include PlayStation 4, Wii, ping pong, pool, corn hole, board games, Color me Calm, crafts and other various activities. Family Night is free for members and $3 for non-members.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m.

• CHILI: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer chili, cornbread, salad and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m. Stay and test yourself with Trivia at 7 p.m.

Saturday

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry beginning at 6 p.m. Trivia will begin at 7:30 p.m.

• PARTY: Bradford Public Library will hold an American Girl Party from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There will be games to play and crafts to create for American Girl dolls in the Community Room. Pictures will be taken with dolls and their owners, ages kindergarten through fifth grade, and a show and tell time will take place. Only 30 girls and their American Girls can be present. Call the library at 448-2612 or stop in and sign up today.

• FISH FRY: The Fletcher Fire Department will host an all-you-can-eat fish and chicken fry from 5-7 p.m at the firehouse at 6659 State Route 589, Fletcher. Adult meals are $9, kids ages 5-12 are $5 and children 5 and under are free.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

Sunday

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the Brukner Nature Center Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife.” All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars are available for use.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. A full breakfast, made-to-order, is available for $7 from 8-11 a.m. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• MOVE AND GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to Move & Groove at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6 and no registration is necessary. Additional sessions are scheduled on Feb. 5 and 19. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• BOOK CLUB: Join staff for a book discussion at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be reading and discussing “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin. In this sweet, uplifting homage to bookstores, Zevin perfectly captures the joy of connecting people and books. The library’s adult book club usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month to read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 112, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TENDERLOINS: Texas-size tenderloin sandwiches with toppings and fries will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5 beginning at 6 p.m.

Monday-Friday

• HOT BEVERAGES: St. James Episcopal Church at 200 W. High St., Piqua, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to noon for a free hot beverage. Everyone is welcome.

Tuesday

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center by dining at Bob Evans in Troy, 1749 W. Main St., from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bob Evans will donate a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife when you present a flier at check out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com, at the Interpretive Building, or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com. You may also use your smartphone to show the flier. Good on dine in or carry-out.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Euchre is offered at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center, the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Exercise will begin at 9:30 a.m. Blood pressure checks will be offered from 9-10 a.m.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

• COFFEE AND COLOR: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• CHAT AND CHEW: Come enjoy an open book discussion; chat about books and chew on a snack at 6 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill library. Participants will be eating, drinking, sharing, and inspiring each other’s next book choice. For more information, call the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 676-2731.

Jan. 24

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Kiwanis member spotlight will feature Warren Parker. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will host Tim Davis and a Pop Rocks jump rope yeam. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at 12 p.m

• HAND CRAFTS: Knitting and crocheting will be offered at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center from 10 a.m. to noon.

• CULINARY SHOWCASE: The executive chef at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will offer a culinary showcase event at 5 p.m.

• SLIDERS: Johns sliders will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 starting at 6 p.m. Two sliders with toppings and chips for $2.

• OPEN HOUSE: A Miami Valley Young Marines open house will be held from 6:15-7:30 p.m. at the AMVETS Post 88, Troy. For more information on the organization, that now has a Miami County location, visit www.miamivalleyyoungmarines.com or call (937) 657-7813.

Jan. 25

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be bingo.

• MYSTERY TRIP: The Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center will offer a mystery trip and lunch. Call (937) 778-5247 for more information.

• DANCE CLASS: Salsa City Fitness returns to the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6 p.m. Join this lively class that utilizes choreographed dance moves and cardio intervals with the fun of drumming. This is a free event, but class size is limited. Register at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• DISCOVER, CREATE, ANIMATE: Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for Discover, Create & Animate at the Troy library from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in grades 1-5 will explore books through stories, activities, or a craft. A snack will be provided. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org. The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St., Troy.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy, includes active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Additional sessions scheduled for Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22; and March 1. For more information, call 339-0502, ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TACO SALAD: Enjoy a taco salad at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Jan. 26

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Brookdale will offer a Taste of Elegance at 1 p.m.

• MEATLOAF: Enjoy meatloaf, two sides, salad and dessert for $8 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs also will be available for $10.

Jan. 27

• APPRAISAL FAIR: The Tippecanoe Historical Society will hold its annual appraisal fair at the American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and appraisals begin at noon. Longtime auctioneers Scott Pence and Jerry Stitcher will be doing the appraisals. The cost is $5 to have up to two items appraised and each additional item is $3. The Legion Auxiliary will have food available for purchase. Bring your items in to get an idea as to their worth.

• RIBS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a barbecue rib dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• TENDERLOINS: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will be offering its first tenderloin dinner of the year at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, from 5 p.m. until they are sold out. Future tenderloin dinners will be Feb. 24 and March 24. Dinners are $8 each and will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine-in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at (937) 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow the fire department on Facebook. A limited number of gun raffle tickets remain available, details are on the Facebook page.

• STEAK FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-bone steak dinner with salad, baked potato and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

Jan. 28

• CHILI COOK-OFF: Join members of Greene Street United Methodist Church for the annual Chili Cook-off and Dessert Auction to benefit the Greene Street Food Pantry. The event will start at noon and everyone can sample each chili submission and vote for their favorite chili (or more than one) with dollars and cents. There will also be a dessert auction, with the winning bids being announced following the chili tasting.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• BASKET BINGO: The Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter will offer a basket bingo at 2 p.m. in the Miami East High School cafeteria. Enter through the east door of the high school, No. 14. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Longenberger baskets will be the prize for the 20 games, with the grand prize being a special basket feature. Tickets are $20 for the 20 games and a raffle entry. There will also be raffles, extra games, and concessions sales offered. All winning tie-breaking cards win a consolation prize of a Longenberger product. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Miami East FFA Alumni Chapter at (937) 335-7070, Ext. 3212, or by purchasing them at the door.

Jan. 29-Feb. 2

• HOT BEVERAGES: St. James Episcopal Church at 200 W. High St., Piqua, will have its doors open from 9 a.m. to noon for a free hot beverage. Everyone is welcome.

Jan. 29

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6 p.m. for a movie and some freshly popped popcorn. Participants will be watching the Disney movie, “Moana,” and it is rated PG and runs for 113 minutes. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 121, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Jan. 30

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle will meet at 10:30 a.m. at 200 W. High St., Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday through Friday.

Jan. 31

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Spiritual Aims Committee will present a program. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome Ann Knostman, owner of Troy’s Chick-fil-a. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at 12 p.m.

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_Vallieu-Melody-9.jpg