Miami County’s Most Wanted

Jamin W. Brenner
Last known address: Greenville
Date of birth: 3/25/89
Height: 5’6”
Weight: 128
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Blonde
Wanted for: Complicity to robbery
Devahn J. Brown
Last known address: Dayton
Date of birth: 6/2/93
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 165
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Wanted for: Domestic violence, violating protection order
Jeremy J. Cherry
Last known address: Piqua
Date of birth: 12/4/92
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 163
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Wanted for: Violating a protection order, domestic violence
Cody Crumpler
Last known address: Piqua
Date of birth: 7/6/91
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 150
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Wanted for: Burglary, unlawful restraint
Matthew A. Deal
Last known address: Piqua
Date of birth: 8/4/81
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 150
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Wanted for: Receiving stolen property
• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at-large as of Friday.
• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips
• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.