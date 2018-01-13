Posted on by

Miami County’s Most Wanted


Jamin W. Brenner

Last known address: Greenville

Date of birth: 3/25/89

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 128

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Blonde

Wanted for: Complicity to robbery

Devahn J. Brown

Last known address: Dayton

Date of birth: 6/2/93

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 165

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Wanted for: Domestic violence, violating protection order

Jeremy J. Cherry

Last known address: Piqua

Date of birth: 12/4/92

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 163

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Wanted for: Violating a protection order, domestic violence

Cody Crumpler

Last known address: Piqua

Date of birth: 7/6/91

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 150

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Wanted for: Burglary, unlawful restraint

Matthew A. Deal

Last known address: Piqua

Date of birth: 8/4/81

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 150

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Brown

Wanted for: Receiving stolen property

• This information is provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. These individuals were still at-large as of Friday.

• If you have information on any of these suspects, call the Sheriff’s Office at 440-6085, or anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office website at http://www.miamicountysheriff.org/contact-us-1/tips

• Location identifies the last known mailing address of suspects.

