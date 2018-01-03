Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• DAVIDSON TO SPEAK: Congressman Warren Davidson will speak at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s monthly coffee and doughnuts for veterans at 9 a.m. at 107 W. Main St., Troy. Davidson will update veterans on what is happening in Congress and answer questions. The event is held on the second floor and an elevator is available.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Buffalo Wings and Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua. There will be no lunch meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit the www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips for just $2 will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer sweet and sour chicken over rice. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Try your luck at Euchre beginning at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church is showing support for January National Blood Donor Month with a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the education wing, 1402 W. High St. “The Donor Tee” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CHESS CLUB: Join participants for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month at the Troy-Miami County Public Library; all ages and skill levels are welcome. The Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• WINTER STORY TIME: “Hats off to READING!” will be offered at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Registration for the winter session will begin at 9 a.m. by dropping in at the library, use online registration at www.tmcpl.org, or call 339-0502 to register. Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction through stories, songs, and playtime. Baby lap times are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and scheduled for Jan. 17, 24 and 31, and Feb. 7, 14, 21, and 28.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be bingo. A 50/50 will be held.

Friday

• FREE FILM: “Witness for the Prosecution,” a 1957 movie based on an Agatha Christie play and starring Tyrone Power and Marlene Dietrich, will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Movie, soda and popcorn are free.

• FISH OR CHICKEN TENDERS: Fish and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. A Lunch and Learn with Premier Health will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke with Kat at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 begins at 7 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: The monthly Share A Meal will be offered at 11:30 a.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. This program is free to anyone in need of a meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu will include vegetable beef soup, hot dogs, applesauce, brownies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• CHICKEN STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a chicken steak fry dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Come and enjoy a full breakfast made to order at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. and is open to the public. The meal is $7 for adults, $3 children 10 and under. There will be a Blue Grass Jam Session from 2 – 5 p.m. with food available from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. for reasonable prices.

Monday

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

• ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING: The Elizabeth Township Board of Trustees will be holding a series of meetings at the township building located at 5710 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy: An organizational meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m., an annual inventory meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m., and a regular township meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

• SALAD BAR: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering a salad bar with toppings for $3.50 or a potato bar for $3.50. Enjoy both for just $6. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• WINTER STORY TIME: Join others for an eight week story time session at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays beginning today at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

• COFFEE AND COLORING: Join participants at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. . Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee with us. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Euchre is offered at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will begin at 9:30 a.m.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City American Legion Post 586 invites members, family and friends to come to a carry-in dinner at 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share.

Jan. 10

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Justin Coby with Health Partners Free Clinic will be the featured guest. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join participants after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included and each week is different. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $2.

Jan. 11

LEPC MEETING: The first quarterly Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) meeting of 2018 will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• MOVIE AND POPCORN: Join staff for a fun-filled evening at 6 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Put on your favorite pajamas for family movie night. No registration is required and all ages are welcome. “Despicable Me 3” is rated PG and 96 minutes long. Popcorn will be provided. For more information call 676-2731.

• GET ORGANIZED: Join participants at 6:30 p.m. to “Get Organized for 2018.” Start the New Year right by taking control of your life and get rid of stress-inducing or time-wasting clutter. Jessica Young of Neat Freaks Organizing will offer tips and advice on getting your personal space the way you want. This program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be bingo. The board of trustees will first meet at 10 a.m.

• DINNER: Hot dogs, corn dogs, chips, french fries and onion rings will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are individually priced and begins at 6 p.m. Enjoy Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Jan. 12

• YOUNG MASTERS EXHIBIT OPENS: Showcasing nearly 300 selected works completed by Troy students from grades K-12, this exhibit runs through Feb. 25 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. All artwork being displayed was completed during this school year and includes drawing, painting, collage, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media. Participating schools are Troy City Schools, Troy Christian Schools and St. Patrick Elementary School. Exhibit visits are free.

• DULCIMER CONCERT: This annual concert at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center features The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton with Matthew Dickerson, winner of the Mideast Regional Hammered Dulcimer Competition and the National Hammered Dulcimer Championship in 2012 competitions. The 7:30 p.m. concert is performed in conjunction with the MDSD annual dulcimer workshop. Learn more about the workshop at www.daytondulcimers.com. The workshop requires a modest registration fee, but the Hayner concert is free.

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a peppercorn pork chop dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. A Lunch and Learn with Lovett Law Offices will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• PORK CHOPS: Grilled pork chops, baked potato, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m for $8.

Jan. 13

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

• EUCHRE: The Tipp City Seniors will dine out at 4:30 p.m. at Marion’s Piazza. A Euchre party will follow at 6:30 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Enjo karaoke at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Jan. 14

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join participants after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included and each week is different. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., will be open to the public for a full breakfast made-to-order. Serving from 8-11 a.m. for $7, children under 10 eat for $3.

Jan. 15

• RANDOLPH JOURNEY: Join participants at 6:30 p.m. for “Born a Slave, Died Free: The Randolph Journey to Rossville” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Author Rich Wallace will discuss the journey of the Randolph slaves that were freed in Virginia but made their way to Rossville and settled locally. Learn about their triumphs and legacy as well as shared history in this area located near Sidney and Piqua. This program is for adults and registration is not required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• SPAGHETTI: Spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread for $5 will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 16

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Euchre is offered at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center. Exercise will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Jan. 17

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. This will be a working meeting for Kiwanians and committees. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home school student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). The topic for January is “Raptors.”

Jan. 18

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Blood pressure checks will begin at 11 a.m.

Jan. 19

STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m.

Jan. 20

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry beginning at 6 p.m. Trivia will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the Brukner Nature Center Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife.” All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars are available for use.

Jan. 23

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center by dining at Bob Evans in Troy, 1749 W. Main St., from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bob Evans will donate a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife when you present a flier at check out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com, at the Interpretive Building, or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com. You may also use your smartphone to show the flier. Good on dine in or carry-out.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Euchre is offered at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center, the tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Exercise will begin at 9:30 a.m. Blood pressure checks will be offered from 9-10 a.m.

Jan. 24

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Kiwanis member spotlight will feature Warren Parker. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• HAND CRAFTS: Knitting and crocheting will be offered at the Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center from 10 a.m. to noon.

Jan. 25

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be bingo.

• MYSTERY TRIP: The Piqua Branch of the YMCA’s Senior Center will offer a mystery trip and lunch. Call (937) 778-5247 for more information.

Jan. 26

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night beginning at 6 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. Brookdale will offer a Taste of Elegance at 1 p.m.

Jan. 27

• RIBS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a barbecue rib dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 28

• CHILI COOK-OFF: Join members of Greene Street United Methodist Church for the annual Chili Cook-off and Dessert Auction to benefit the Greene Street Food Pantry. The event will start at noon and everyone can sample each chili submission and vote for their favorite chili (or more than one) with dollars and cents. There will also be a dessert auction, with the winning bids being announced following the chili tasting.

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Jan. 30

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Jan. 31

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Spiritual Aims Committee will present a program. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

