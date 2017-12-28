Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Thursday

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can “Be a Deer” by donating at the Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Community Blood Center encourages you to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TACO SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer taco salad for $5 at 6 p.m. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

Friday

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 from 5-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $10.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night beginning at 6 p.m.

• SWISS STEAK AND OHIO STATE: A meal of Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8. After supper, stay and watch Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Bring a snack to share, and cheer on your team with friends.

Saturday

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can “Be a Deer” by giving blood at the Greene Street United Methodist Church community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 415 West Greene St., Piqua. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. CBC encourages you to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• OPEN KITCHEN: The Troy Fish & Game will offer an open kitchen beginning at 6 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Come share your singing talents at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Karaoke with Kat begins at 7 p.m.

Monday

• YEAR END: The year end meeting for Monroe Township, Miami County, will be at 5 p.m. in the Monroe Township Meeting Room, 6 S. Third St., Tipp City.

• PARTY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer have a New Year’s Eve party and carry-in. The band Bootleg will begin at 8:30 p.m.

• BRUNCH: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., will offer your first Bloody Mary or your first mimosa included with your brunch for $6. Menu includes scrambled eggs, toast, bacon, sausage and biscuits and gravy. Serving will be from 9 a.m. to noon.

Jan. 2

• REORGANIZATION MEETING: The Newton Township Trustees will have a re-organizational meeting for 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Township Building, 210 W. Walnut St., Pleasant Hill.

Jan. 3

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Buffalo Wings and Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua. There will be no lunch meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit the www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips for just $2 will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Jan. 4

• SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer sweet and sour chicken over rice. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Try your luck at Euchre beginning at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church is showing support for January National Blood Donor Month with a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the education wing, 1402 W. High St. “The Donor Tee” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CHESS CLUB: Join participants for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month at the Troy-Miami County Public Library; all ages and skill levels are welcome. The Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• WINTER STORY TIME: “Hats off to READING!” will be offered at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Registration for the winter session will begin at 9 a.m. by dropping in at the library, use online registration at www.tmcpl.org, or call 339-0502 to register. Children from birth to 2 years and their caregiver will enjoy 30 minutes of one-on-one time and interact through stories, songs, and playtime. The emphasis of this program is on early literacy and parent/caregiver interaction through stories, songs, and playtime. Baby lap times are offered at 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and scheduled for Jan. 17, 24 and 31, and Feb. 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Jan. 5

• FREE FILM: “Witness for the Prosecution,” a 1957 movie based on an Agatha Christie play and starring Tyrone Power and Marlene Dietrich, will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Movie, soda and popcorn are free.

• FISH OR CHICKEN TENDERS: Fish and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 6

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke with Kat at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 begins at 7 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: The monthly Share A Meal will be offered at 11:30 a.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. This program is free to anyone in need of a meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu will include vegetable beef soup, hot dogs, applesauce, brownies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• CHICKEN STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a chicken steak fry dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 9

• WINTER STORY TIME: Join others for an eight week story time session at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays beginning today at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Your child will enjoy stories, rhymes, music, movement, and more as they build early literacy skills and develop a love of reading. For children ages birth to 5 years old. No registration required. Call 676-2731 for more information or to register your child.

• COFFEE AND COLORING: Join participants at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for coffee and coloring at 1 p.m. . Take a stress break and enjoy a cup of coffee with us. Bring your friends or make new ones while coloring the day’s anxiety away. All supplies are provided by the library. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

Jan. 10

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Justin Coby with Health Partners Free Clinic will be the featured guest. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join participants after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included and each week is different. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

Jan. 11

LEPC MEETING: The first quarterly Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) meeting of 2018 will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• MOVIE AND POPCORN: Join staff for a fun-filled evening at 6 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Put on your favorite pajamas for family movie night. No registration is required and all ages are welcome. “Despicable Me 3” is rated PG and 96 minutes long. Popcorn will be provided. For more information call 676-2731.

• GET ORGANIZED: Join participants at 6:30 p.m. to “Get Organized for 2018.” Start the New Year right by taking control of your life and get rid of stress-inducing or time-wasting clutter. Jessica Young of Neat Freaks Organizing will offer tips and advice on getting your personal space the way you want. This program is for adults and no registration is required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Jan. 12

• YOUNG MASTERS EXHIBIT OPENS: Showcasing nearly 300 selected works completed by Troy students from grades K-12, this exhibit runs through Feb. 25 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. All artwork being displayed was completed during this school year and includes drawing, painting, collage, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media. Participating schools are Troy City Schools, Troy Christian Schools and St. Patrick Elementary School. Exhibit visits are free.

• DULCIMER CONCERT: This annual concert at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center features The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton with Matthew Dickerson, winner of the Mideast Regional Hammered Dulcimer Competition and the National Hammered Dulcimer Championship in 2012 competitions. The 7:30 p.m. concert is performed in conjunction with the MDSD annual dulcimer workshop. Learn more about the workshop at www.daytondulcimers.com. The workshop requires a modest registration fee, but the Hayner concert is free.

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a peppercorn pork chop dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 13

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Jan. 14

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join participants after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included and each week is different. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

Jan. 15

• RANDOLPH JOURNEY: Join participants at 6:30 p.m. for “Born a Slave, Died Free: The Randolph Journey to Rossville” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Author Rich Wallace will discuss the journey of the Randolph slaves that were freed in Virginia but made their way to Rossville and settled locally. Learn about their triumphs and legacy as well as shared history in this area located near Sidney and Piqua. This program is for adults and registration is not required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org .

Jan. 17

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. This will be a working meeting for Kiwanians and committees. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home school student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). The topic for January is “Raptors.”

Jan. 19

STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 20

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry beginning at 6 p.m. Trivia will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the Brukner Nature Center Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife.” All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars are available for use.

Jan. 23

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center by dining at Bob Evans in Troy, 1749 W. Main St., from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bob Evans will donate a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife when you present a flier at check out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com, at the Interpretive Building, or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com. You may also use your smartphone to show the flier. Good on dine in or carry-out.

Jan. 24

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Kiwanis member spotlight will feature Warren Parker. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

Jan. 26

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 27

• RIBS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a barbecue rib dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 28

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Jan. 31

KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Spiritual Aims Committee will present a program. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

Feb. 3

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

Feb. 7

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join participants after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included and each week is different. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

Feb. 21

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join participants after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included and each week is different. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

Feb. 27

• CONCERT: Soojin Lee will perform on viola for a Drawing Room Chamber Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Soojin is an active solo violist, chamber musician, educator and conductor. She won first prize in the American Protégé International Piano and String Competition and this led to a performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City in 2014. She has conducted the Ohio State University Collegiate Wind Ensemble, and has been an instructor for the Columbus Youth Orchestra.

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/12/web1_Vallieu-Melody-17.jpg