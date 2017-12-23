Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will offer a live Nativity from noon to 8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2392 State Route 202, Troy. A special performance will be at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Community Blood Center is asking donors to “Be a Deer” by donating during the weekend before Christmas at the Ginghamsburg Church community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Sunday

• CHRISTMAS EVE BRUNCH: Come enjoy your first Bloody Mary, or have your first mimosa included with your brunch for $6. Menu includes scrambled eggs, toast, bacon, sausage and biscuits and gravy. Serving 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Monday

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 7:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Tuesday

• NEW YEAR’S EVE PRE-SALE: New Year’s Eve pre-sale tickets are available to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Music by Bucket List begins at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. Party favors, hats, horns and snacks along with pork, kraut and mashed potatoes served at midnight. Tickets are $15 an individual or $25 a couple.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• ROUNDTABLE: The Stillwater Civil War Roundtable group will meet at 7 p.m. on the 3rd Tuesday at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• SLIDERS: Come for happy hour 4-7 p.m. and also enjoy two sliders with toppings and chips for just $2. Sliders serving will begin at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week from 6-7 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started. For questions, call 773-1241.

• GRANDMA’S KITCHEN: Grandma’s Kitchen will be open from 5-6:15 p.m. in the activity center in Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The suggested donation is $7 for adults and $3 for a child’s smaller portion. Carry-outs and delivery are available by calling the church office at (937) 698-4011.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

Civic agendas

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can “Be a Deer” by donating at the Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Community Blood Center encourages you to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TACO SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer taco salad for $5 at 6 p.m. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Friday

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 from 5-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $10.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night beginning at 6 p.m.

• SWISS STEAK AND OHIO STATE: A meal of Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8. After supper, stay and watch Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Bring a snack to share, and cheer on your team with friends.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Dec. 30

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can “Be a Deer” by giving blood at the Greene Street United Methodist Church community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 415 West Greene St., Piqua. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. CBC encourages you to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• OPEN KITCHEN: The Troy Fish & Game will offer an open kitchen beginning at 6 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Come share your singing talents at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Karaoke with Kat begins at 7 p.m.

Dec. 31

• PARTY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer have a New Year’s Eve party and carry-in. The band Bootleg will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 3

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Buffalo Wings and Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua. There will be no lunch meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit the www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips for just $2 will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Jan. 4

• SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer sweet and sour chicken over rice. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Try your luck at Euchre beginning at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church is showing support for January National Blood Donor Month with a community blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the education wing, 1402 W. High St. “The Donor Tee” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Jan. 5

• FREE FILM: “Witness for the Prosecution,” a 1957 movie based on an Agatha Christie play and starring Tyrone Power and Marlene Dietrich, will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Movie, soda and popcorn are free.

• FISH OR CHICKEN TENDERS: Fish and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be offered to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 6

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke with Kat at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 begins at 7 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: The monthly Share A Meal will be offered at 11:30 a.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. This program is free to anyone in need of a meal and offers an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu will include vegetable beef soup, hot dogs, applesauce, brownies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m. as quantities last. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• CHICKEN STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a chicken steak fry dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 10

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Justin Coby with Health Partners Free Clinic will be the featured guest. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

Jan. 12

• YOUNG MASTERS EXHIBIT OPENS: Showcasing nearly 300 selected works completed by Troy students from grades K-12, this exhibit runs through Feb. 25 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. All artwork being displayed was completed during this school year and includes drawing, painting, collage, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media. Participating schools are Troy City Schools, Troy Christian Schools and St. Patrick Elementary School. Exhibit visits are free.

• DULCIMER CONCERT: This annual concert at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center features The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton with Matthew Dickerson, winner of the Mideast Regional Hammered Dulcimer Competition and the National Hammered Dulcimer Championship in 2012 competitions. The 7:30 p.m. concert is performed in conjunction with the MDSD annual dulcimer workshop. Learn more about the workshop at www.daytondulcimers.com. The workshop requires a modest registration fee, but the Hayner concert is free.

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a peppercorn pork chop dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 13

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Jan. 14

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 17

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. This will be a working meeting for Kiwanians and committees. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home school student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) at Brukner Nature Center. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month. The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). The topic for January is “Raptors.”

Jan. 19

STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a New York strip steak dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 20

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry beginning at 6 p.m. Trivia will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the Brukner Nature Center Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife.” All levels of birders welcome and good binoculars are available for use.

Jan. 23

• DINE TO DONATE: Help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center by dining at Bob Evans in Troy, 1749 W. Main St., from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Bob Evans will donate a percentage of your food bill to help support the wildlife when you present a flier at check out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com, at the Interpretive Building, or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com. You may also use your smartphone to show the flier. Good on dine in or carry-out.

Jan. 24

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Kiwanis member spotlight will feature Warren Parker. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

Jan. 26

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 27

• RIBS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a barbecue rib dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

Jan. 28

• BREAKFAST: The Troy Fish & Game will offer breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Jan. 31

KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Spiritual Aims Committee will present a program. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/12/web1_Vallieu-Melody-15.jpg