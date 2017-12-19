Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month September-May. The fee for these innovative programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). All fees are due at time of registration. Deadline for registration and payment is the Monday prior to the program. Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). Topic for December is “Tracks.”

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Spiritual Aims Committee will present a program on Christmas. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome the Troy High School Show Choir for a Christmas performance. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at 12 p.m.

• HOLIDAY TRADITIONS: Join staff at 6 p.m. for “Holiday Traditions Around the World,” an immersive travelogue, at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Prepare to be immersed in sights, sounds, tastes, and cultural celebrations right here in the library. This holiday “trip” around the world is for all ages. No registration is required. Call 937-676-2731 for more information.

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will offer a live Nativity from noon to 8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2392 State Route 202, Troy. Musical numbers will be offered each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Community Blood Center is asking donors to “Be a Deer” by donating during the week before Christmas at the First Presbyterian Church of Troy community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. in the meeting room, 20 S. Walnut St. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Thursday

• WINTER SOLSTICE EVENT: Join Brukner Nature Center staff at 7 p.m. for the annual “Winter Solstice Event” at Brukner Nature Center. The theme of this season’s event is “Wildlife & Wild Places” featuring BNC’s Photo Contest Exhibit and presentation by Ohio Division of Wildlife Staff. Come meet photo contest participants and enjoy their photographs that capture the beauty and majesty of wildlife and wild places. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and refreshments will include a variety of homemade cookies and candies, enjoyed with a mug of hot chocolate or flavored coffee. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle for a lecture presented by Erin Hazelton, wind energy/wildlife administrator with the ODNR Division of Wildlife, sharing an overview of the Division of Wildlife’s latest projects followed by a virtual trip underground to discover Ohio’s cave wildlife. Admission is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members. All proceeds from this event and the sale of the photographs will support BNC’s own wildlife research projects. This exhibit will feature the work of both adult and youth participants. The exhibit will also be open to the public during business hours through March 18.

• HOLIDAY TRADITION: Join staff at 6 p.m. for Holiday Traditions Around the World, an immersive travelogue, at Troy-Miami County Public Library. Prepare to be immersed in sights, sounds, tastes, and cultural celebrations right here in the library. This holiday “trip” around the world is open to teens and adults. No registration is required. For more information, call the library at (937) 339-0502, Ext. 117. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Christmas gifts for TCS will be part of the day. Blood pressure checks will be offered.

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will offer a live Nativity from noon to 8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2392 State Route 202, Troy. Musical numbers will be offered each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Community Blood Center is asking donors to “Be a Deer” by donating during the week before Christmas at the Piqua City Employees community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Piqua City Building Commission Chambers, 201 West Water St. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLOPPY JOES: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer sloppy joes and chips for $5 at 6 p.m. Stay and enjoy Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

Friday

• CHILI: The Troy Fish & Game will offer chili beginning at 6 p.m.

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will offer a live Nativity from noon to 8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2392 State Route 202, Troy. Musical numbers will be offered each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Community Blood Center is asking donors to “Be a Deer” by donating during the week before Christmas at the Voss Honda Tipp City community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 155 South Garber Drive. The “Be a Deer – Donate Blood” long-sleeve t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LASAGNA: Lasagna, garlic bread, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• GATHERING: A community Christmas gathering, sponsored by Hale-Sarver staff, will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Old Record Office building in downtown West Milton. The event will include strolling carolers, fire rings for hand-warming and visiting, last minute shopping with downtown businesses staying open late and free hot drinks, refreshments and pictures with Santa Claus.

Saturday

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will offer a live Nativity from noon to 8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2392 State Route 202, Troy. A special performance will be at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Community Blood Center is asking donors to “Be a Deer” by donating during the weekend before Christmas at the Ginghamsburg Church community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Sunday

• CHRISTMAS EVE BRUNCH: Come enjoy your first Bloody Mary, or have your first mimosa included with your brunch for $6. Menu includes scrambled eggs, toast, bacon, sausage and biscuits and gravy. Serving 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Tuesday

• NEW YEAR’S EVE PRE-SALE: New Year’s Eve ;re-sale tickets are available to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Music by Bucket List begins at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. Party favors, hats, horns and snacks along with pork, kraut and mashed potatoes served at midnight. Tickets are $15 an individual or $25 a couple.

Dec. 27

• SLIDERS: Come for happy hour 4-7 p.m. and also enjoy two sliders with toppings and chips for just $2. Sliders serving will begin at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Dec. 28

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can “Be a Deer” by donating at the Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Community Blood Center encourages you to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TACO SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer taco salad for $5 at 6 p.m. Euchre begins at 7 p.m. for $5.

Dec. 29

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 from 5-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $10.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night beginning at 6 p.m.

• SWISS STEAK AND OHIO STATE: A meal of Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8. After supper, stay and watch Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Bring a snack to share, and cheer on your team with friends.

Dec. 30

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can “Be a Deer” by giving blood at the Greene Street United Methodist Church community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 415 West Greene St., Piqua. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. CBC encourages you to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• OPEN KITCHEN: The Troy Fish & Game will offer an open kitchen beginning at 6 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Come share your singing talents at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Karaoke with Kat begins at 7 p.m.

Dec. 31

• PARTY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer have a New Year’s Eve party and carry-in. The band Bootleg will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 3

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Buffalo Wings and Rings, 989 E. Ash St., Piqua. There will be no lunch meeting. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit the www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips for just $2 will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

Jan. 4

• SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer sweet and sour chicken over rice. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Try your luck at Euchre beginning at 7 p.m. for $5.

Jan. 5

• FREE FILM: “Witness for the Prosecution,” a 1957 movie based on an Agatha Christie play and starring Tyrone Power and Marlene Dietrich, will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Movie, soda and popcorn are free.

• FISH OR CHICKEN TENDERS: Fish and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, cole slaw and dessert will be offered to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

Jan. 6

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke with Kat at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 begins at 7 p.m

Jan. 10

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. Justin Coby with Health Partners Free Clinic will be the featured guest. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

Jan. 12

• YOUNG MASTERS EXHIBIT OPENS: Showcasing nearly 300 selected works completed by Troy students from grades K-12, this exhibit runs through Feb. 25, at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. All artwork being displayed was completed during this school year and includes drawing, painting, collage, sculpture, ceramics and mixed media. Participating schools are Troy City Schools, Troy Christian Schools and St. Patrick Elementary School. Exhibit visits are free.

• DULCIMER CONCERT: This annual concert at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center features The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton with Matthew Dickerson, winner of the Mideast Regional Hammered Dulcimer Competition and the National Hammered Dulcimer Championship in 2012 competitions. The 7:30 p.m. concert is performed in conjunction with the MDSD annual dulcimer workshop. Learn more about the workshop at www.daytondulcimers.com. The workshop requires a modest registration fee, but the Hayner concert is free.

Jan. 17

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. This will be a working meeting for Kiwanians and committees. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

Jan. 24

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Kiwanis member spotlight will feature Warren Parker. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

Jan. 31

KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Spiritual Aims Committee will present a program. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

Feb. 3

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will have an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks. Meals are $8 each and $4.50 for children 12 and younger.

Feb. 27

• CONCERT: Soojin Lee will perform on viola for a Drawing Room Chamber Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Troy. Soojin is an active solo violist, chamber musician, educator and conductor. She won first prize in the American Protégé International Piano and String Competition and this led to a performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City in 2014. She has conducted the Ohio State University Collegiate Wind Ensemble, and has been an instructor for the Columbus Youth Orchestra.

