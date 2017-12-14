Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• JAZZ BAND: The Miami East Jazz Band will perform from 7-8 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua.

• OILS: Bradford Public Library will offer an Essential Oils Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Hannah Pennington will be offering a special holiday workshop entitled, “Secret Santa’s Soaks and Scrubs.” She will lead participants in in making two to four recipes using Essential Oils to pamper yourself or a lucky gift recipient. Participants will have a choice of recipes and will be able to wrap their creations for gift giving. The cost for two recipes will be $10, all four recipes will be $15. A hot cocoa bar and refreshments will be served. Class size is limited to 20 participants and a non-refundable payment will reserve your spot.

• HOT DOGS: Hot dogs, corn dogs, chips, French fries and onion rings will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are individually priced and begins at 6 p.m.

• OPEN HOUSE: Celebrate the holidays from 6-8 p.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Public Library. This family fun evening will feature a story from the mayor, a visit from Santa, refreshments, kids’ crafts, and more. This event is sponsored by SAFY, Preserving Families and Securing Futures and is appropriate for all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call library at (937) 676-271.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Donors can “Be a Deer” by supporting the Bradford High School community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty and staff, parents and community members. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Community Blood Center encourages you to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Entertainment will be bingo. The board of trustees will first meet at 10 a.m.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: Barbara Staley, a United Methodist Church pastor, will offer a program on “Healing Through Essential Oils of the Bible,” at 10:30 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library community room. For more information, call Esther Alspaugh at 875-5007.

• BOE: The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. in room 404. The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary.

Friday

• PORK CHOP: The Troy Fish & Game will offer smoked pork chops beginning at 6 p.m.

• COMFORT FOOD: Comfort food will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 beginning at 6 p.m. Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, salad and dessert will be served at 6 p.m. for $8. Stay for trivia and test your knowledge.

• CONCERT: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, West Milton, will present its annual concert, “The Sounds of Christmas,” at 7 p.m. Directed by Marsha Fischbach and accompanied by Betty Lou Johansen, the Good Shepherd Christmas Choir and Shepherd’s Bells will present many songs of the season. This free concert will be performed in the sanctuary of the church at 1209 S. Miami S., West Milton. Phone (937) 698-6036 for more information.

Saturday

• BAND CONCERT: The Ohio Valley British Brass Band will perform in concert with the Troy High School Band at 7 p.m. in the Troy High School auditorium.

• PORK CHOPS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• DESSERTS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer dessert night with ice cream, cake, pies and sundaes, beginning at 6 p.m.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Sunday

• CONCERT: The Tippecanoe Community Band will offer its final of the season, Sounds of the Season, at 7 p.m. at Piqua Baptist Church, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Music will include sacred favorites, carol singing and popular favorites from animated classics such as “Frosty,” “Charlie Brown,” and “Rudolph.” The church is handicapped accessible.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come join members of the BNC Bird Club from 2-4 p.m. as you learn to identify Brukner Nature Center’s bird life. Come enjoy the camaraderie in the third story “window on wildlife,” but be careful because you just might get hooked on the fastest growing hobby in America. All levels of birders welcome. Good binoculars available for use.

• CONCERT: “A Musical Christmas Card,” with the Full Sound Chamber Group will perform at 2 p.m. at St Paul’s Evangelical & Reformed Church, 500 N. Downing St., Piqua. The five brothers of the Loritsch family of near Bellefontaine blend their musical talents on violin, viola, cello, bass and piano, to bring to audiences a wide repertoire of classical and contemporary music, also including in this concert seasonal Christmas selections. The concert is free, although opportunity for donations for the performers will be provided. The church is handicapped accessible.

• CANDLELIGHT SERVICE: Bethel United Methodist Church, 2505 Loy Road, Piqua, will celebrate the Birth of our Savior with a casual family candlelight service at 7 pm. A special dramatic presentation by the youth group will be included in the celebration. Following the service, there will be a time for socializing and refreshments.

• BREAKFAST: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., will be open to the public for a full breakfast, made-to-order. Serving will be from 8-11 a.m. for $7; children 10 and under eat for $3

Monday

• CHOIR: The Miami East Choir will perform from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Piqua.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Educational Service Center’s Governing Board will meet at 6 p.m. at the ESC Central Office, 2000 W. Stanfield Road, Troy.

• LECTURE SERIES: Dr. Robert Bateman, a New Carlisle resident and retired Lt. Col. Of the USAF and professor of aviation related courses, will speak at the Aviati0n Lecture Series at WACO Air Museum, Willis Wing, 1865 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Dr. Bateman has an extensive background in the fields of aviation and education. Parking and admission are free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the lecture beginning at 7 p.m. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. For more information, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

• HAM AND CHEESE: Grilled gourmet ham and cheese with a bowl of tomato bisque soup will be served beginning at 6 p.m. for $5.

Tuesday

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will offer a live Nativity from noon to 8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2392 State Route 202, Troy. Musical numbers will be offered each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided.

• CRAFTS: The Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

• QUARTER AUCTION: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will have auction numbers available for purchase at 6:30 p.m. Food will be offered for reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday

• HOME SCHOOL NATURE CLUB: Sign-up your 5-12 year-old home schooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes are on the third Wednesday of the month September-May. The fee for these innovative programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check). All fees are due at time of registration. Deadline for registration and payment is the Monday prior to the program. Payment can be made each month or for all sessions at one time (non-refundable). Topic for December is “Tracks.”

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at Grace Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The Spiritual Aims Committee will present a program on Christmas. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome the Troy High School Show Choir for a Christmas performance. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at 12 p.m.

• HOLIDAY TRADITIONS: Join staff at 6 p.m. for “Holiday Traditions Around the World,” an immersive travelogue, at Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill. Prepare to be immersed in sights, sounds, tastes, and cultural celebrations right here in the library. This holiday “trip” around the world is for all ages. No registration is required. Call 937-676-2731 for more information.

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will offer a live Nativity from noon to 8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2392 State Route 202, Troy. Musical numbers will be offered each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Community Blood Center is asking donors to “Be a Deer” by donating during the week before Christmas at the First Presbyterian Church of Troy community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. in the meeting room, 20 S. Walnut St. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLIDERS: Happy hour will be from 4 -7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at 6 p.m. for $2.

Dec. 21

• WINTER SOLSTICE EVENT: Join Brukner Nature Center staff at 7 p.m. for the annual “Winter Solstice Event” at Brukner Nature Center. The theme of this season’s event is “Wildlife & Wild Places” featuring BNC’s Photo Contest Exhibit and presentation by Ohio Division of Wildlife Staff. Come meet photo contest participants and enjoy their photographs that capture the beauty and majesty of wildlife and wild places. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and refreshments will include a variety of homemade cookies and candies, enjoyed with a mug of hot chocolate or flavored coffee. At 7:15 p.m., participants will settle for a lecture presented by Erin Hazelton, wind energy/wildlife administrator with the ODNR Division of Wildlife, sharing an overview of the Division of Wildlife’s latest projects followed by a virtual trip underground to discover Ohio’s cave wildlife. Admission is $5 for BNC members and $10 for non-members. All proceeds from this event and the sale of the photographs will support BNC’s own wildlife research projects. This exhibit will feature the work of both adult and youth participants. The exhibit will also be open to the public during business hours through March 18.

• HOLIDAY TRADITION: Join staff at 6 p.m. for Holiday Traditions Around the World, an immersive travelogue, at Troy-Miami County Public Library. Prepare to be immersed in sights, sounds, tastes, and cultural celebrations right here in the library. This holiday “trip” around the world is open to teens and adults. No registration is required. For more information, call the library at (937) 339-0502, Ext. 117. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon. Christmas gifts for TCS will be part of the day. Blood pressure checks will be offered.

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will offer a live Nativity from noon to 8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2392 State Route 202, Troy. Musical numbers will be offered each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Community Blood Center is asking donors to “Be a Deer” by donating during the week before Christmas at the Piqua City Employees community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Piqua City Building Commission Chambers, 201 West Water St. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLOPPY JOES: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer sloppy joes and chips for $5 at 6 p.m. Stay and enjoy Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 22

• CHILI: The Troy Fish & Game will offer chili beginning at 6 p.m.

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will offer a live Nativity from noon to 8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2392 State Route 202, Troy. Musical numbers will be offered each evening at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Community Blood Center is asking donors to “Be a Deer” by donating during the week before Christmas at the Voss Honda Tipp City community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at 155 South Garber Drive. The “Be a Deer – Donate Blood” long-sleeve t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LASAGNA: Lasagna, garlic bread, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• GATHERING: A community Christmas gathering, sponsored by Hale-Sarver staff, will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Old Record Office building in downtown West Milton. The event will include strolling carolers, fire rings for hand-warming and visiting, last minute shopping with downtown businesses staying open late and free hot drinks, refreshments and pictures with Santa Claus.

Dec. 23

• LIVE NATIVITY: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will offer a live Nativity from noon to 8 p.m. at Fulton Farms, 2392 State Route 202, Troy. A special performance will be at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments and hot cocoa will be provided.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Community Blood Center is asking donors to “Be a Deer” by donating during the weekend before Christmas at the Ginghamsburg Church community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. The “Be a Deer — Donate Blood” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke begins at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

Dec. 28

• CARRY IN: The Tipp City Seniors Center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City, will have a carry-in luncheon at noon.

Dec. 29

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 from 5-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be available for $10.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza night beginning at 6 p.m.

Dec. 30

• OPEN KITCHEN: The Troy Fish & Game will offer an open kitchen beginning at 6 p.m.

Dec. 31

• PARTY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer have a New Year’s Eve party and carry-in. The band Bootleg will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 5

• FREE FILM: “Witness for the Prosecution,” a 1957 movie based on an Agatha Christie play and starring Tyrone Power and Marlene Dietrich, will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Movie, soda and popcorn are free.

http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2017/12/web1_Vallieu-Melody-9.jpg