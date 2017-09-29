Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• LUNCH ON THE LAWN: The Miami County Cattlemen’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miami County Courthouse in Troy. Cost is $6 for sirloin sandwich lunch and $8 for a ribeye sandwich lunch. Lunches also include chips, cookie, soda or bottled water. No reservations necessary.

• ART EXHIBIT: In “Cooperative Works by Kevin Russell and Richard Paldino,” one artist begins a pottery piece and then turns the work-in-progress over to the other artist who completes the creative process. This free exhibit runs through Nov. 26 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, and will feature cooperative, as well as individual works by the artists.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the Piqua YMCA’s Senior Center at 10 a.m. A birthday celebration also will be held for September birthdays.

• SEAFOOD: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $7 from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs will be for $10.

• NIGHT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Discovery Night Hike program at 7:30 p.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist and explore the amazing world of nature at night. Dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes. Walk will vary from .5 to 1 mile. Bring a flashlight. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• Q & A: A local expert will be offering 30-minute help sessions from 9:30 a.m. to noon for those who need help with their computers. Please bring your own laptop if you can, but library laptops will be available if you are not able to bring your own. Sign-ups are required, so call the library at (937) 698-5515 or ask at the front desk.

Saturday

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Troy Lowe’s parking lot. Fruits, vegetables, honey, bedding plants and more will be offered.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Cherry Street. The market will include in-season fruits and vegetables, cottage foods, plants, artisans and crafters and more.

• PLAY DATE: The Miami County Park District will hold its Nature Play Date program from 2-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route. 185, Covington. Bring your elementary school age child to the natural play area for fun and games with park district naturalist Accipiter Amalee. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• NATURE SKETCHING: The Miami County Park District will hold the new Nature Sketching program from 10 a.m. to noon at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, north of Covington. Join park district naturalist/artist Kay Hisong on a hike to observe and sketch nature’s beauty. Beginners and advanced artists welcome. Bring your own sketching tool. For adults. Class size limited. Class fee $7 per person with sketch pad provided or $2 per person if you provide your own sketch pad. Payment due at time of registration. Preregistration required. Pre-register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TEEN FANDOM: Teens 18 and under are invited to share their favorite anime, manga, and more at Teen Fandom Club from 1-3 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• POT PIE: A chicken pot pie supper will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, corner of South Market and Canal streets, Troy. The menu includes homemade chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw or applesauce, beverages, and a variety of homemade desserts, pies and cakes. The price is $8 a person and $3 for children 10 years old and under. Carryouts will be available. This supper is sponsored by Women’s Fellowship and funds assist with outreach support of Troy community agencies. The church is handicapped accessible.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 from 7-11 p.m.

Sunday

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• LIFE CHAIN: The Miami County Right to Life will have its annual Life Chain event from 2-3 p.m. near the Miami County Courthouse in Troy. Look for stations along Main Street distributing signs.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Enjoy a full breakfast made to order for $7, children 10 and under $3 with serving from 8-11 a.m.

• FALL FEST: Troy Church of the Nazarene, 1200 Barnhart Road, Troy, invites the community to its annual Fall Family Festival, set for 4-7 p.m. The free event will feature games, face-painting, a photo booth, obstacle course, craft booth, food and much more. TCN’s annual fall outreach to the community is a time of fun and fellowship for all ages. For more information, call (937) 339-3117 or visit www.troynaz.net.

• CONCERT: First Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, will offer “An Evening of Simply Strings,” as part of its First Sunday Concert Series at 6:30 p.m. Performers include Tara Mar and Elizabeth Shinn, cellists; Jan Brenneman, violinist; and Michele Pax, pianist.

Sunday-Monday

• ARTIST RECEPTION: Enjoy refreshments and meet the artists of “Cooperative Works by Kevin Russell and Richard Paldino,” at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Admission is free.

Monday

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• HAMBURGERS: Hamburgers with all the toppings and fries will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $4.

• MOVE AND GROOVE: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. to “Move and Groove” at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Children and caregivers will enjoy 30 minutes of various activities which include music and movement; this program is for children ages 2-6. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

Tuesday

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be offered from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

• QUARTER AUCTION: There will be a quarter auction at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The auction begins at 7 p.m. Auction numbers will be available for purchase. Food will be offered at reasonable prices from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

• CLASS LUNCH: The Piqua Catholic class of 1953 will meet at noon at the Covington Eagles.

Wednesday

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and parents are invited to come and enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $2. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will meet at noon at for new officer installations at the Cornerstone Cafe at UVCC. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.freewebs.com/piquakiwanis/.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis of Troy will welcome guest speaker, Brock Heath from Gauntlet Development. The meeting will be held at Troy Country Club at noon.

Oct. 5

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: This interactive program from 10-11 a.m. will combine active games, early literacy, and fun for all ages. Meet at McKaig and Race Park, 822 McKaig Ave. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be modified and held in the multi-purpose Room at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St.

• MEETING: The New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library will meet at 6:30 p.m. For info about joining the library’s volunteer group, inquire at the Milton-Union Public Library or call (937) 698-5515.

• CHICKEN WRAPS: Chipotle chicken wraps will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5. Serving begins at 6 p.m., with Euchre to follow at 7 p.m. for $5.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. All ages and skill levels are welcome, even those who have never played. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LEPC MEETING: The quartly LEPC meeting will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy, OH 45373.

Oct. 6

• FREE FILM: “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” starring Bette Davis and Joan Crawford will be shown at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Movie, soda and popcorn are free.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry and/or chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8.

• CHILI: The Troy Fish & Game will offer chili beginning at 6 p.m.

Oct. 7

• FARMERS MARKET: The Miami County Farmers Market will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Troy Lowe’s parking lot. Fruits, vegetables, honey, bedding plants and more will be offered.

• FARMERS MARKET: The Downtown Troy Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Cherry Street. The market will include in-season fruits and vegetables, cottage foods, plants, artisans and crafters and more.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: The Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The dinner will include spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks, for $8 for adults and $4.50 for children under 12. Proceeds will go to Troy Post 43 baseball.

• LEGO: Build with LEGO at the Milton-Union Public Library from 2-3 p.m. Each meeting will have a theme as well as free style building. All ages are welcome.

• UKULELE: Ages 12 and up are invited to have fun learning to play basic chords on the ukulele from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• CHICKEN AND STEAK: The Troy Fish & Game will offer chicken and steak beginning at 6 p.m. Distance will perform beginning at 8 p.m.

• BREAKFAST: The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ, one block south of State Route 48 and State Route 718, will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Donations will be accepted for church organ repair. The menu includes all the pancakes you can eat, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

Oct. 8

• TOUR OF HOMES: The 27th annual Tour of Troy Homes, sponsored by the Museum of Troy History, will be from 1-4 p.m. The tour includes four homes in the Southwest Historic District. Tickets can be obtained from any board member, by calling 339-5155 or at the Museum of Troy History from 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at 124 E. Water St. Tickets are $10.

• EUCHRE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Troy Fire Department will have an open house from 2-4 p.m. at Station 2, 1528 N. Market St., Troy. Fire department staff will have information and displays of interest for all members of the family. The inflatable fire safety house will be on display, along with fire safety demonstrations and fire prevention information. Light refreshments will be provided.

• BREAKFAST: A full breakfast, made-to-order, will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving is from 8-11 a.m. Adults $7, children 10 and under $3.

Oct. 9

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The evening book discussion will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. The book for this month is “The Underground Railroad,” by Colson Whitehead. To reserve a copy of the book, visit the library or call (937) 698-5515.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Crafty Listeners is an adult audio book club. Everyone works on individual craft projects and listens to a book. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. The club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library.

Oct. 10

• BOOK CLUB: The inspirational book club will be discussing “The Undoing of Saint Silvanus” by Moore at the Milton-Union Public Library at 11 a.m. To reserve a copy of the book, visit the library or call (937) 698-5515.

• PINTEREST: Join participants at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to create a paper pumpkin patch. Using a distinct pattern of paper, participants will create their own paper pumpkins. Sign-ups are required as supplies are provided at 698-5515.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots will be offered from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Newborns to age 3 can enjoy singing songs and reading stories with a new theme each week.

