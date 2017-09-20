PAUL R. SHIVERDECKER

PIQUA — Paul Richard “Punch” Shiverdecker, 82, of Piqua, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at Hospice of Miami County after a battle with cancer.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1934, in Celina, Ohio, to Noah Albert and Fairel (Houts) Shiverdecker. On June 20, 1988, he married Michelle (Maxwell) Shiverdecker, who survives in Piqua.

Paul is also survived by his children: son, Rick (Susan) Shiverdecker of Dayton; daughter, Paula Thornton of South Carolina; five grandchildren, Travis, Dustin, Misty, Chassity, Steve Allen, several great grandchildren; a good friend Larry Ross, and father-in-law, Charles W. Maxwell of Circleville.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, James Lee Schiverdecker, Albert Eugene Schiverdecker; and his sister, Mary Ann (Charles K.) Weir.

Paul graduated from Celina High School in 1952. He was a meat cutter and retired in 1999 from the Piqua Foods Marketplace in Piqua. He was a proud life member of the National Rifle Association. He was a trap shooting and skeet shooting instructor and taught at the Amateur Trapshooting Association Grand held in Vandalia.

Paul was a member of the Celina Moose Lodge and a member of the Elks. He was on the Board of Governors for the Elks #786 in Sidney. He also enjoyed playing golf and loved to ride motorcycles.

A private family funeral service will be held in North Grove Cemetery. The Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina has been entrusted with Paul’s services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Northwest Ohio Region Office, 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B, Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Condolences may be left at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.