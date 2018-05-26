Pet of the Week

Rusty’s story

Rusty came in to the Miami County Animal Shelter because his owner could no longer care for him. He was kept outside in the past and is now looking for a forever home. He got a badly needed grooming thanks to thanks to R Pets in Piqua. He is stated to be six years old, although he has some cataracts and seems to not have clear vision. Be his hero and come and meet him today. Rusty is back from the groomer and is all pretty, he did get cranky with the groomer so his new home will need to be patient with him and realize that he is older and can be cranky and has some vision problems. If you would be interested in these dogs or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.