Pet of the Week

Ruby and Max’s story

Ruby, left, came into the shelter with her brother, Max. Their owner’s mother recently moved in with them and was allergic to the dogs. The owner, unfortunately, had to release them for this reason. Both chihuahua mixes, Ruby and Max are very sweet and lovable. They do seem very attached to one another and we would like to see them go to the same home. If you would be interested in these dogs or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.