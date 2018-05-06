Pet of the Week

Pawl’s story

Pawl came into the Miami County Animal Shelter as a stray, he was found wandering the wilderness, and was eager to approach who found him for attention. Pawl is quite an interesting character, he seems to be incredibly praise driven, and strongly desires the company of people. His scars have stories to tell — and they are countless — but his disposition, gentleness, and want to be loved make him all the more interesting. This wonderful boy will be available for adoption soon, he is always eager to meet new people, and would love to have a visit from you. Pawl has some issues with his ears, and is currently being treated at the shelter, nothing serious, but they are irritated. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.