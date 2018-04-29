The ‘Key’ to safe cycling

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest

Kiwanis Key Club Vice President Jenna Parker tests out the course during the annual “Bike Rodeo,” held at the lot between North Main and North Wayne streets on Saturday. The event is designed to help students in grades K-6 learn the ABCs of safe cycling and be engaged in a series of training exercises that strengthen basic cycling skills. Representatives from the Piqua Police Department, Piqua Fire Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on site to talk with students and encourage safe practices.