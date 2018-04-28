Pet of the Week

Andy’s story

Andy got lost and wandered to a home to take a rest and is now at the Miami County Animal Shelter. He is a little scared, but warms up fairly quickly. Andy is still looking for his owners but would like to have a few visitors while he is here. He is very lovable and likes to be near people. If Andy’s owners don’t find him, he will be available for adoption. Come visit with this sweet boy today and see if he would be a good fit for your family. You can fill out temporary applications on him if you are interested. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.