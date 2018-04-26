‘Cakes for a Cause’ rises beautifully

PIQUA — The Miami Valley Centre Mall hosted a bustling barrage of baked good bargaining on Thursday, as The Piqua Community Foundation presented the submissions for the 13th annual “Cakes for a Cause” event.

The 2018 theme for the event is “A Night on the Town!” and 81 cakes were entered in the event by local business and non-profit organizations, totalling 10 more cakes than the 2017 auction.

Each business or organization submitted an incentive along with each cake to be auctioned off, including merchandise, gift certificates and gift cards, and complimentary service packages.

“Tonight is the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce after-hours,” committee chairperson Emily Shawler said. “We call it the Baker’s Party. They’re invited out here to celebrate what they’ve presented. They’ll also be awards tonight for the submissions, and a live auction for our VIP cakes.”

The four VIP cakes on display were based upon their incentive sizes, and included contributions from Unity National Bank, Miami Valley Steel Services, Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, and Stacy and Benny Scott.

The remaining cakes on display are to be auctioned off today at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 12-5 p.m. The event will be broadcast on WPTW and Facebook Live.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Piqua Community Foundation, which is celebrating its 25th year.

“I am blessed with a fabulous committee who has done this for many years,” Shawler said. “I’m just some new blood with a fresh take. It’s been fabulous.”

The Piqua Community Foundation is an organization founded to encourage charitable giving to benefit the citizens of Piqua, and provide a variety of methods for donors to help fulfill their charitable giving wishes.

For more information, visit www.piquacommunityfoundation.org.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Morgan Brunson, 11, of Troy, admires one of the VIP cakes on display during the 13th annual "Cakes for a Cause" event on Thursday at Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Charlotte Burkhardt, 2, of Bellefontaine, chooses her favorite cake on display during the 13th annual "Cakes for a Cause" event on Thursday at Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua.

