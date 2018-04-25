Miami East prom court named

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Left to right, Emily Rowley, Jackson Tucker, Hailey Baker, Zac Johnson, Emma Younce, Austin Kearns, Kyndall Hellyer, Jack Runner, Anna Jacomet, Jackson Davis, Bridey Logan, Graham Shore, Macy Fellers, and Alex Isbrandt (not pictured) make up this year’s 2018 prom court for Miami East High School. The event is set to take place Saturday, April 28, from 7-10:30 p.m. at the Fort Piqua Plaza, and will be themed “Vintage Hollywood.”