A super run

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest

Charlie Zimmerman, 5, of Piqua displays his super-speed, with father Brad Zimmerman and sister Amelia, 3, bringing up the trail during the Superhero Fun Run 5K race on Saturday at Lock 9 Park in Piqua.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest

Nick Schwieterman of Troy and his son Logan, 4, blaze the trail in costume during the Superhero Fun Run 5K race on Saturday. The event was sponsored by The Center for Early Learning in affiliation with St. Patrick School and Piqua Catholic School, and held at Lock 9 Park in Piqua. Pre-registered participants were encouraged to come clad in their best superhero garb. Door prizes were handed out during check-in, and awards were given to the top three male and female racers from each age group. For more information on local events, visit www.homegrowngreat.com.