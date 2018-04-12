Court named

Lee Woolery | Speedshot.com

The Troy Christian High School 2018 prom court includes, left to right, Jeremiah Pierce, Brittany Swartz, Jared Ford, Caitlin Echols, Riley Hall and Lauren Moritz. The prom will be held from 6:30-11:59 p.m. this evening at the Troy Country Club. An after-bash will begin at 1 a.m. at Cincinnati’s Web Extreme.