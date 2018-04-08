Pet of the Week

Cash’s story

Cash was wandering loose in the county and could not find his way home and was brought to the Miami County Animal Shelter. He is a loving boy who has a passion for life. He is really skinny, but he has a healthy appetite for loving people. He loves to play and run and spend time with people. Staff is hoping that while he is here putting on weight, someone will come in and fall in love with him. Come meet him today and see if he would be a good fit for your family. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.