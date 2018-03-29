Piqua track competes at Up and Running Invitational; softball team gaining experience in Florida

Staff Reports

The Piqua softball team continued to gain experience in Florida

Piqua lost to two Illinois teams.

The Indians lost to Grayslake 15-0.

Paige Hinkle and Kennedy Fashner both had hits, while Fashner and Mariah Blankenship handled the pitching duties.

In the second game, Piqua lost to Whitney Young but broke into the scoring column.

Blankenship had a single and a home run, while Kamy Trissell, Sarah Marion, and Haleigh Beougher each had singles. Blankenship and Fashner shared the pitching duties on the mound.

Piqua track

starts season

The Piqua boys and girls track and field teams took partial squads to the Up and Running Invitational Wednesday night.

The boys finished seventh, while the girls were eighth.

Matt Blankenship led the boys, finishing second in the 300 hurdles, 44.58.

Preston Schaeffer had a busy night, taking fifth in the 3,200, 11:20.62; sixth in the 1,600, 5:02.8; and eighth in the 800, 2:16.99.

Jacob Bushnell was fifth in the long jump, 18-2; while Coeby Patton was fifth in the 300 hurdles, 50.15.

Tyler Partin took sixth in the high jump, 6-3; while taking seventh were Mitch Fletcher, 3,200, 11:34.31; Ethan Heidenreich, 300 hurdles, 51.10; and Josh Kimble, high jump, 5-3.

Ethan Heidenreich took eighth in the long jump, 17-5; while Owen Curtis tied for eighth in the high jump, 5-0.

Whitney Evans led the girls with a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles, 56.18; while Elora Dodds took eighth in the high jump, clearing 4-6.

Rain, rain

go away

The weather continued to play havoc, washing out local schedules on Thursday.

The Covington at Newton softball game was rescheduled for 5 p.m. today, while the baseball game will be made up on April 18.

Also scheduled for today are two 5 p.m. baseball games.

Bradford will host Fairlawn, while Houston is scheduled to travel to Ansonia.

On Saturday (weather permitting), Piqua baseball returns from Florida to host Tecumseh at 2 p.m.

Covington will host Milton-Union and Miami East will host Springfield Shawnee in single games at noon.

In doubleheaders, Lehman Catholic host Ben Logan at noon and Russia travels to New Bremen at 11 a.m.

In softball, Covington will play two games in the Celina Invitational, Newton will play at Troy, with Wayne; and Versailles will play at Greenville with Miamisburg. All those events start at noon.

Marion Local will play at Bradford, while Lehman Catholic will play at Ben Logan at noon. Russia will play a doubleheader at Franklin Monroe at 11 a.m.

In track, Bradford, Houston, Newton, Russia and Versailles will be in the boys only Versailles Invitational.

Covington goes to the Tippecanoe Invitational, while Miami East will compete at the Tecumseh Invitational.