‘Everything is awesome’

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest

Oliver Faber, 5, of Piqua spots an item listed on the LEGO Scavenger Hunt in the cityscape on display at “Brick Blowout,” a LEGO-themed event hosted by WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center recently. Over 1,000 guests were in attendance for various LEGO-themed activities, which also included displayed cityscapes, submissions contests, building zones, and a free movie screening. The event is expected to be reprised in 2019. For more information, visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.