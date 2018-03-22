Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News

Left to right, Rick Roberts and Randy Sever, of PSC Crane & Rigging, take their shots during the ‘Puttin’ for a Purpose — Community Challenge’ event on Thursday at Miami Valley Centre Mall. ‘Puttin’ for a Purpose’ is a week-long miniature golf tournament, taking place at the mall through Sunday, March 25. Thursday’s ‘Community Challenge’ event saw teams of 2-4 players from various local businesses and organizations vieing for a championship trophy. Each of the course’s 18 holes is unique, designed by local businesses, as a means to showcase their companies and give back to the community. All proceeds support the Piqua Salvation Army and its various programs. For more information, visit www.miamivalleycentremall.com.