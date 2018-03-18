Pet of the Week

Burley’s story

Burley came into the Miami County Animal Shelter as a stray and was never reclaimed by an owner and he is now ready for adoption. Burley is a super sweet boy who loves to get attention. He has some energy to him and would make a great dog to spend the upcoming summer months with and many years to come. He is already neutered, so the hard part is done. Come in and see this handsome boy today. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.