Pet of the Week

Teddy’s story

Teddy come to the Miami County Animsl Shelter as a stray. He is a very sweet boy, and will sit on command. He would need a home where he can run and play and run off energy. He would also love to rest up after his play time and would enjoy snuggling on the couch. Come see her today and see if she would be a fit for your family. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.