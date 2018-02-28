Miami East opens ’ The Drowsy Chaperone’

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami East Local Schools are proud to present their spring 2018 production, “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

The show will be presented in the Auditeria at Miami East Elementary and Junior High School, with performances today, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

The show, directed by Krissy Hartman and choreographed by Paul Smith, features an eclectic assortment of characters and a unique brand of comedy that the cast and crew are enthusiastic to bring to audiences.

“Krissy and I looked at the cast we had this year, and we thought this had a lot of great parts for returning students,” said assistant director Kevin Brown. “It’s also a very funny show. This is a very make-fun-of-musicals musical, and we thought we had a cast that would really have fun with it, and really bring these characters to life.”

The cast includes, alphabetically, Haley Demmit as Gangster #1, Ty Fetters as George, Gavin Horne as Mr. Feldzieg, Erica Justice as the Drowsy Chaperone, Angelique LeMaster as Trix, Jackson Tucker as Robert Martin, Braden Redick as Aldolpho, Emily Rowley as Kitty, James Rowley as Underling, Sydni Scott as Mrs. Tottendale, Seth Teeters as Man in Chair, Daniel Tucker as Superintendent, Miranda Rike as Janet Van de Graff, and Lindsey Yingst as Gangster #2.

The ensemble includes Libby Carpenter, Garrett Green, Whitley Gross, Stella Hazel, Meredith McDowell, Sylvia Mitchell, Josiah Oiler, Meadow Powers, Amber Robinson, Kyah Rowley, Emma Vallery, Isabella Waite, and Hailey Weaver.

“These kids did an incredible job this year,” Brown exclaimed. “In lots of high school musicals, you’ll see some kids who are the good singers or a couple who are good dancers, but this has everything, and everyone is great.”

Tickets are $10 for reserved seats, $8 for general admission, and $5 for elementary students (general admission only). Kindergarten and younger attend free of charge.

The show runs approximately two hours. The cast and crew request that all attendees arrive at least 15 minutes prior to each performance.

For more information, visit www.miamieast.k12.oh.us.