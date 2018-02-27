Fire at CarStar causes damage

TROY — CarStar on Kings Chapel in Troy has suffered damage following a fire Tuesday evening.
Fire crews from Troy, Covington and Piqua are on the scene at 15 S. Kings Chapel Drive, Troy.
Heavy black smoke has been reported coming from the building.
More information will be posted as it comes available.
Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Fire crews respond to a fire at Troy Carstar on Kings Chapel Drive.
Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Firefighters from Covington Fire Department saw an opening in an overhead door at Troy Carstar to access a fire in the building on Tuesday.
Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Smoke pours from the rear of the Troy Carstar business on King’s Chapel Drive on Tuesday.