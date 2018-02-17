Pet of the Week

Has to be here for web, same info as cutline

Envy’s story

Envy was surrendered to the Miami County Animal Shelter by his owner who was unable to care for Envy properly due to her recent medical issues. Envy is a very handsome boy, who is incredibly affectionate, and has a strong desire to be with people — and please. Envy could use a few pounds, and currently has a skin irritation that is beginning to clear up, and he is starting to look better as he picks up some weight. This good boy would love to meet you, come in and visit with him, he is a real joy to be around. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.