Pet of the Week

Chuck’s story

Chuck is one of Maggie’s babies. All nine of them so well behaved and have been through lots of training already, they will be wonderful family pets. Come and fill out an application for their adoption at the Miami County Animal Shelter. They have been raised with kids, other animals and have been put through their paces on just about anything they could ever encounter. The are all such loving babies. They are currently six weeks old and still have two weeks before they are adopted. They are still in foster care so they are not at the shelter, but filling out an application is how these new babies will find their new forever homes. Maggie, the mom, also will be available for adoption soon. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.