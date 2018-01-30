Showing their Indian spirit

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Little Indian Cheer Camp participants got to cheer with the Piqua High School cheerleaders during halftime of Saturday’s boys basketball game at Garbry Gym. Pictured front, l-r, Bristol Graham, 6; Julianna Jenkins, 5; and Madilyn Tackett, 4.
