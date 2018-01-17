Edison announces Troy branch

TROY — Edison State Community College has announced its plans to open a new branch in Troy.

The branch will tentatively be located in the property previously occupied by Miami-Jacobs Career College, on West Market Street near Kroger Marketplace.

Plans for the new location are still in their early stages, but public relations spokesperson Andrea Francis was able to divulge an estimated branch opening and course offerings.

“I can confirm that the aim is to begin offering classes at the new location for the fall semester of 2018,” Francis said. “Many courses will be offered, but one area of focus we’re sure will be at the new branch are programs in allied health services. We’re still in the very early stages of development.”

Edison State officials could not confirm the number of faculty members the new branch will employ nor the number of students the new facility will hold.

Edison State has been working with J.C. Wallace and the Troy Economic Development Council to determine the best fit for courses and programs, with the objective to partner in providing high-demand workers for the region.

The announcement of the new Troy location comes less than a year after Edison State officials announced plans to construct a 5,200 square-foot student career center and entryway at the school’s main campus in Piqua.

More than 3,000 students are currently enrolled at Edison State, which has been open since 1973.

For more information on Edison State, visit www.edisonohio.edu.

