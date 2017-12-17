Pet of the Week

Sunny’s story

Sunny was brought in stray and was never reclaimed by her owner, she is now ready for her new home. She is a sweet little gal of 7-8 years young. She is mild mannered and is happy to take all the pets and love that you want to give her. Come and meet this sweet girl today. If you would be interested in this dog or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.